Sofi Stadium Teams With Award-Winning Chefs Jon Shook And Vinny Dotolo For Its Culinary Program

Shaped from the diverse cuisines of the region, SoFi Stadium's menus will feature high-quality ingredients paired with top-notch preparation, expertly scaled for a stadium of discerning foodie fans. Building on their expert knowledge of the LA food scene, Jon and Vinny spent months of research and hundreds of hours in development at their test kitchen in Inglewood to create unique expressions of timeless stadium favorites, but with local flair.

"The opening of SoFi Stadium is a monumental and historical moment for the city of Inglewood, City of Champions," said Jon and Vinny. "We are super excited to be part of the LA Eats program at SoFi Stadium. The stadium, along with Legends, has made it incredibly easy for us to transform how people think about stadium food."

SoFi Stadium's state-of-the-art amenities and indoor-outdoor design will be incorporated into the presentation of its innovative food program to create a memorable experience. The stadium's kitchens offer open-air spaces with breathtaking views of the city. Their expansive design features clear glass, with each kitchen placed in a location that always has sightlines to the field, videoboard or seating bowl. Fans will now be able to leave their seats for food and drink and not worry about missing the big play.

The clear glass in SoFi Stadium's kitchens allows food to be prepared in front of guest's eyes. In a first for stadium design, SoFi Stadium features 100 percent live-fire kitchens. This allows for the stadium to produce food in each and every one of its kitchens.