Google and SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park Sign Multi-Year Partnership to Power Digital Innovation and Personalized Fan Experiences with the Cloud

"It's an incredible honor to work with SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park as they create an interactive, smart experience destination enjoyed by sports and entertainment fans, residents and shoppers alike," said Rob Enslin, global president, Google Cloud. "This partnership shows the world what's possible when you combine the power of data with the excitement of entertainment and sports, and we're excited that Google Cloud will underpin the visitor experience."

"We couldn't have picked a better partner to manageour technology needs," said Skarpi Hedinsson, chief technology officer, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. "Incorporating Google's solutions into critical areas of our business ensures we can usher in a new era of innovation in sports and entertainment, raising the bar on what the ultimate fan experience looks like globally."