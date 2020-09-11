Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Google and SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park Sign Multi-Year Partnership to Power Digital Innovation and Personalized Fan Experiences with the Cloud

Sep 11, 2020 at 09:30 AM

As fans eagerly await the return of NFL football, Google and Hollywood Park today announced a multi-year partnership for Google Cloud to power SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park's digital innovation experiences—and YouTube to become the official video streaming sponsor of the Rams, Chargers, SoFi Stadium, and Hollywood Park, with more details to be announced later this year.

"Google is a world-class company, leading the way in technology," said Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. "Their innovation and services are a critical component to deliver Stan Kroenke's vision to create the ultimate sports and entertainment destination, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park."

Google will drive both business operations and consumer experiences at the 298-acre sports and entertainment destination, which is being developed by Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. SoFi Stadium will host the Super Bowl in 2022, the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympics in 2028, and many other marquee events. Google Cloud technology will help transform the site into a premier entertainment destination in several key ways:

  • A "personal concierge" app, powered by Google Cloud and built by Deloitte, will help fans discover SoFi Stadium events; wayfind within the stadium; locate parking; optimize transportation for game day (including up-to-the-minute Google Maps routing); provide digital credentials for building, club, and suite entry; and present personalized offers for tickets, food, shopping, and more.
  • Cloud-based media workflow and optimization will power the largest video board in sports. Working with Google Cloud engineers and using the latest in cloud technologies, Hollywood Park will be able to efficiently store digital content, as well as prep, transfer, and present groundbreaking video on game day.
  • Advanced data analytics will track business performance and enable Hollywood Park to offer unique and personal recommendations to fans and guests. Using Google Cloud products such as Cloud Scheduler, App Engine, Dataflow, BigQuery, and more, Hollywood Park will be able to store and analyze data from multiple sources; create operational dashboards with real-time data; track key performance indicators after events; and better forecast attendance, revenue by product, and other important business metrics.
  • Modern collaboration tools from Google Cloud's G Suite software—including Gmail for business, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet—will help Hollywood Park employees work faster and smarter, and meet safely and securely from anywhere.
  • In the future, Google and SoFi Stadium will explore media streaming and high-speed wireless solutions to enable visitors to get replays, unique angles, and exclusive 4K coverage on their mobile phones while attending events at SoFi Stadium. In addition, SoFi Stadium will have the world's first 4K/HDR live production capabilities within a sports facility.

"It's an incredible honor to work with SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park as they create an interactive, smart experience destination enjoyed by sports and entertainment fans, residents and shoppers alike," said Rob Enslin, global president, Google Cloud. "This partnership shows the world what's possible when you combine the power of data with the excitement of entertainment and sports, and we're excited that Google Cloud will underpin the visitor experience."

"We couldn't have picked a better partner to manageour technology needs," said Skarpi Hedinsson, chief technology officer, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. "Incorporating Google's solutions into critical areas of our business ensures we can usher in a new era of innovation in sports and entertainment, raising the bar on what the ultimate fan experience looks like globally."

"A special thank you to our partner Legends, and their Global Partnerships group, which sourced, negotiated, and represented SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park in securing this comprehensive technology and marketing partnership. They continue to work as best-in-class partners to bring innovation and unique brand engagements," said Gannon.

