SoFi Stadium By the Numbers

Sep 03, 2020 at 05:55 PM

With the Chargers set to open SoFi Stadium in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, let's take a look at some key numbers associated with the most spectacular stadium ever built:

298

That's the number of acres that SoFi Stadium sits on. The campus is 3.5 times bigger than Disneyland!

3.1 Million

The square footage of SoFi Stadium.

100

The number of feet the event level is below grade to accommodate the LAX flight path.

70,000

The seating capacity at the stadium, although it can expand to 100,000.

70,000 (x2)

The square footage of the double-sided video board, the largest in sports.

79.6 Million

The number of pixels in the video board, spaced 8mm apart. In a straight line, that equals 395 miles – the distance from Los Angeles to San Francisco!

2.4 Million

The number of pounds the video board weighs!

20,000

The square footage of the LED ribbon boards if you were to add up all five levels.

100,000

The tons of steel and cable installed now that the stadium is complete.

3,000

The number of construction workers who were on site daily to build the stadium. More than 10 million worker hours have been logged.

260

The number of luxury suites at SoFi Stadium. It also features over 13,000 premium seats.

253

The number of feet the roof canopy sits above the field.

23, 50 and 2,638

The number of elevators, escalators and doors in the stadium.

200427_Site_Stadium_Article_Promo

