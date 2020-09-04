SoFi Stadium By the Numbers

With the Chargers set to open SoFi Stadium in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, let's take a look at some key numbers associated with the most spectacular stadium ever built:
298
That's the number of acres that SoFi Stadium sits on. The campus is 3.5 times bigger than Disneyland!
3.1 Million
The square footage of SoFi Stadium.
100
The number of feet the event level is below grade to accommodate the LAX flight path.
70,000
The seating capacity at the stadium, although it can expand to 100,000.
Take a look at the latest photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
70,000 (x2)
The square footage of the double-sided video board, the largest in sports.
79.6 Million
The number of pixels in the video board, spaced 8mm apart. In a straight line, that equals 395 miles – the distance from Los Angeles to San Francisco!
2.4 Million
The number of pounds the video board weighs!
20,000
The square footage of the LED ribbon boards if you were to add up all five levels.
Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
100,000
The tons of steel and cable installed now that the stadium is complete.
3,000
The number of construction workers who were on site daily to build the stadium. More than 10 million worker hours have been logged.
260
The number of luxury suites at SoFi Stadium. It also features over 13,000 premium seats.
253
The number of feet the roof canopy sits above the field.
23, 50 and 2,638
The number of elevators, escalators and doors in the stadium.