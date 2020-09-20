Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Los Angeles Chargers Open New SoFi Stadium Home Against Division-Rival Kansas City Chiefs 

Sep 20, 2020 at 09:51 AM

A week removed from their season-opening victory at Cincinnati, the Los Angeles Chargers will open their new SoFi Stadium home against the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The game will officially kick at 1:25 pm on CBS with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson on the call. The game is also available on the Chargers App, ALT 98.7 FM and in Spanish on KBUA 105.5 / KBUE 94.3 FM.

BOLT ACADEMY GETS A BOOST FROM SOFI

Starting this Sunday, the Chargers and SoFi, the digital personal finance company, are pledging to make It's Good, for Good. For every successful field goal and PAT scored by the Bolts at SoFi Stadium during the 2020 NFL season, SoFi will donate $1,000 to Brotherhood Crusade to help fund financial literacy resources and tools for The Bolt Academy program. Created by Brotherhood Crusade – a 50-year-old grassroots organization dedicated to addressing the unmet needs of low-income, underserved, under-represented and disenfranchised individuals in South Los Angeles – and the Chargers Impact Fund, Bolt Academy will be a career training and leadership development program that will provide opportunities to work for the Chargers on game days at SoFi Stadium in 2021.

STAYING CONNECTED

While fans are currently unable to attend games at SoFi Stadium in person right now, they can still be part of the action through several exclusive Chargers' virtual experiences. Through Home Turf presented by Bud Light, Pepsi x LA Chargers AR Fan Experience and several upgrades across Chargers digital platforms, fans will have even more access to real-time game updates, player stats, behind-the-scenes content, exclusive content and more:

Chargers Home Turf presented by Bud Light: Chargers Home Turf will bring the SoFi Stadium experience into fans homes to enhance the TV watching experience. Chargers Home Turf will provide exclusive stadium content, the actual video board graphics and features, a live chat with a Chargers legend, personalities and so much more. Fans will have an opportunity to win autographs, merchandise and other swag by participating in trivia, polls and interactive games. App available for phones, tablets and connect TVs. Click here to download for iOS. Click here to download for Android.

GameOn Chatbot: GameOn's chat application allows Chargers fans to engage with the team in a new and  creative way across all major social messaging platforms. Fans will have access to real-time game updates, GIFs, highlights, news, player stats, scores, and much more. All New Chargers App: Fans can watch local and primetime Chargers games live on video and radio (Geographic and device restrictions apply). The app will feature real-time stats, exclusive content, fan engagement experiences and an opportunity for every fan to create personal in-app experience. Data charges may apply. Click here to chat with the Bolt's Bot.

Chargers Launch Chat Application with GameOn Technology

Chargers Social Media Channels: Chargers social media gives you access to fun and authentic team content all year long. Don't miss a moment or a meme! Hit us up on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Tik Tok!

Chargers Podcast Network: Don't miss out on exclusive access and tune into the Chargers Podcast Network featuring five podcasts during the 2020 season. The podcast line-up includes Chargers Weekly, Playmakers, The Final Drive and two new series: Better Half and Puro Chargers. Team reporters Chris Hayre and Hayley Elwood give fans inside access to all things LA Chargers. Puro Chargers is the Spanish language podcast hosted by Chargers Spanish-language radio team Francisco Pinto and Adrian Garcia. Fans can download and subscribe to the Chargers Podcast Network on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, the iHeart Radio app, the official Chargers app and coming soon to Audible and Amazon Music. Video segments from podcasts will be available on www.chargers.com and the team's official YouTube page.

Pepsi x LA Chargers AR Fan Experience: Pepsi and the Chargers are empowering fans to showcase their fandom by creating an  augmented reality filter that they can use to virtually paint their face with team colors and share their pride across their favorite social channels.

Pepsi x LA Chargers Exclusive Merch Collab: Pepsi unveiled a creative collaboration with the Chargers famed Jackboyz and Los Angeles-based artist Francisco Reyes Jr. aka Never Made to design a limited edition, custom t-shirt. Fans will be able to enter a giveaway starting on Saturday via Chargers Twitter. One hundred custom shirts will be given away. Fans should also check out Chargers Twitter and Instagram platforms for more chances to win JackBoyz signed t-shirts between September 21 – 30.

For even more detail on Los Angeles Chargers virtual experience offerings, fans can visit www.chargers.com.

STAY SAFE, STAY HOME, STOP THE SPREAD

After waiting years for this moment, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chargers fans will be unable to attend the Bolts' SoFi Stadium home opener against the Chiefs. In order to get to a point where the team can safely welcome fans into its new home, the Chargers organization is urging our community to stay the course to get through this pandemic – wear a mask, wash your hands and continue to practice social distancing.

To ensure the health and safety of players, coaches, support staff and that of the greater Los Angeles community, SoFi Stadium and its surrounding area is closed to the public. In accordance with LA County Health Guidelines, gatherings are prohibited. As such, fans are reminded to please not assemble at or around the stadium on gameday. The more we can stop the spread, the sooner SoFi Stadium can open its doors to fans.

