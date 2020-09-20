Los Angeles Chargers Open New SoFi Stadium Home Against Division-Rival Kansas City Chiefs 

A week removed from their season-opening victory at Cincinnati, the Los Angeles Chargers will open their new SoFi Stadium home against the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The game will officially kick at 1:25 pm on CBS with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson on the call. The game is also available on the Chargers App, ALT 98.7 FM and in Spanish on KBUA 105.5 / KBUE 94.3 FM.

BOLT ACADEMY GETS A BOOST FROM SOFI

Starting this Sunday, the Chargers and SoFi, the digital personal finance company, are pledging to make It's Good, for Good. For every successful field goal and PAT scored by the Bolts at SoFi Stadium during the 2020 NFL season, SoFi will donate $1,000 to Brotherhood Crusade to help fund financial literacy resources and tools for The Bolt Academy program. Created by Brotherhood Crusade – a 50-year-old grassroots organization dedicated to addressing the unmet needs of low-income, underserved, under-represented and disenfranchised individuals in South Los Angeles – and the Chargers Impact Fund, Bolt Academy will be a career training and leadership development program that will provide opportunities to work for the Chargers on game days at SoFi Stadium in 2021.

STAYING CONNECTED

While fans are currently unable to attend games at SoFi Stadium in person right now, they can still be part of the action through several exclusive Chargers' virtual experiences. Through Home Turf presented by Bud Light, Pepsi x LA Chargers AR Fan Experience and several upgrades across Chargers digital platforms, fans will have even more access to real-time game updates, player stats, behind-the-scenes content, exclusive content and more: