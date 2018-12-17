Hunter Henry Injury/Roster Update

Hunter Henry returned to practice today but remains on Physically Unable to Perform and does not count against the 53-man roster limit. There is a 21-day practice window to either be activated or miss the remainder of the season.
Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now. Here's what you need to know.
Which Chargers are Unrestricted Free Agents in 2021?
As the Bolts prepare for 2021, take a look at the players who will be unrestricted free agents when their contracts expire in March.
Joey Bosa Nominated for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
Each NFL team nominates one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.
The Night Austin Ekeler Made the Chargers
A standout performance in the 2017 preseason finale was the start Ekeler's rise to NFL stardom.
Nasir Adderley on Opportunities and "Not Taking Any Day for Granted" in 2020
"I'm prepared and I trust my preparation. I'm confident wherever they want to put me."
Drue Tranquill: SoFi Stadium an 'Engineering Phenomena'
Take a look back at what the second-year linebacker had to say on "Chargers Weekly."
Breiden Fehoko on Dad's Influence & the Impact of "Uncle Junior" on His Family
The rookie nose tackle reflects on how his Polynesian culture "built on love and respect" has been a driving force for the bond between him and his dad.
With Week 1 Approaching, Chargers to Rely on Secondary Depth
A timetable has not yet been determined for All-Pro safety Derwin James' return to the field.
Rookies Get Taste of Chargers Football
"It seems like this offseason has been going on forever, so just having a chance to come out here and compete with my teammates has been a true blessing."
Tight End Donald Parham Jr. Looks to Bring Big-Play Ability to Bolts
The 6-foot-8, 260-pound tight end was dominant in the XFL.
Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium
Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.
Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event
Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event
In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch
On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.
Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6
Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.
Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman
Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light
Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video
The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.
Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23
On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video
The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point
On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.
Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22
On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video
The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.
Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.
Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman
On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.
Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video
The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.
All In: Episode 4 | Chosen
On the fourth episode of ALL IN Season 2, follow second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.'s journey to and through the NFL, from his roots in Florida football, his marquee matchup vs elite wide receiver Davante Adams in Week 1, and the relentless mentality he brings to every snap.
Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs Texans Hype Video
The Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4.
Between 2 Kegs: Mike Williams vs. Shawne Merriman
On the premiere of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne faces off against Mike Williams. Watch to see who wins as they talk about Mike's most memorable parties at Clemson, the story of the first time Merriman hit LT at practice his rookie year, and more. Powered by Bud Light.
Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Hype Video
The Chargers return home to SoFi Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.
All In: Episode 3 | First Blood
On the third episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access as the 2022 LA Chargers begin their season and see who will draw first blood in the battle for the highly competitive AFC West. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts' first two games vs the Raiders & Chiefs.
Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 3
Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin the 2022 season and battle against two AFC West opponents. Check out episode 3 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday, September 23rd at 10am.
Chargers Elevate Jason Moore, Jr. and Richard Rodgers
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Thursday night's game.
Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video
The Bolts will take on the the Kansas City Chiefs to open the first ever Prime Video Thursday Night Football in Kansas City for Week 2.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christian Covington to Active Roster
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christian Covington to the active roster from the team's practice squad. To make room for Covington on the active roster, the Chargers waived defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video
The Bolts will take on the the Las Vegas Raiders to open the 2022 NFL season in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium.