How to Watch Week 17: Chargers vs. Chiefs

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) will take on the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) in the Week 17 regular season finale.
MATCHUP
- The Chiefs hold a 62-56-1 regular season advantage and are 35-24 at home.
GAME DATE/TIME
- Sunday, December 29, 2019
- Kickoff is set for 10:00 a.m. PT
LOCATION & GAMEDAY FORECAST
- Arrowhead Stadium. (Kansas City, MO)
- Cloudy. Snow showers developing in the afternoon. High: 43°. Low: 29°.
WATCH ON TV
Network: CBS
- Los Angeles and Orange County: Channel 2 (KCBS-TV)
- San Diego: Channel 8 (KFMB-TV)
Play-by-play: Kevin Harlan
Analyst: Rich Gannon
Sideline: John Schriffen
WATCH ON MOBILE
Live Streams available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- Chargers app (iOS devices)
- Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app)
- Chargers mobile website (for iOS devices/Safari browser ONLY)
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).
NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.
LISTEN ON RADIO
Chargers radio can be heard on KFI-AM 640 called by Matt "Money" Smith, color analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren. Spanish Broadcast: KFWB-AM 980 called by Mario Solis and Jorge Villanueva.
Radio broadcasts throughout the season will be able to be heard across a number of radio stations from Southern California to Nevada. Fans can listen in English on KGB-FM and KLSD-AM (San Diego), KNWZ-AM (Palm Springs), KALZ-AM (Fresno), KBFP-AM (Bakersfield), KNWH-FM (Yucca Valley), KRLV-FM (Las Vegas), KRAK-AM (Victorville) and KATY-FM (San Bernardino). Spanish broadcasts can be heard on XHFG-FM (San Diego).