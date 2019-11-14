How to Watch Week 11: Chiefs vs. Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) hit the road for Mexico City for a primetime matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) in Week 11.
MATCHUP
- The Chiefs hold a 61-55-1 regular season advantage over the Chargers.
GAME DATE/TIME
- Monday, November 18, 2019
- Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. PT
LOCATION & GAMEDAY FORECAST
- Estadio Azteca (CDMX, Mexico)
- Mostly cloudy skies at night.
- Low: 52°
WATCH ON TV
Network: ESPN and simulcast on ABC7 in Los Angeles and Orange County
- Play-by-play: Joe Tessitore
- Analyst: Booger McFarland
- Sideline: Lisa Salters
WATCH ON MOBILE
Live Streams available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- Chargers app (iOS devices)
- Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app)
- Chargers mobile website (for iOS devices/Safari browser ONLY)
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).
NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.
LISTEN ON RADIO
Chargers radio can be heard on KFI-AM 640 called by Matt "Money" Smith, color analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren. Spanish Broadcast: KFWB-AM 980 called by Mario Solis and Jorge Villanueva.
Radio broadcasts throughout the season will be able to be heard across a number of radio stations from Southern California to Nevada. Fans can listen in English on KGB-FM and KLSD-AM (San Diego), KNWZ-AM (Palm Springs), KALZ-AM (Fresno), KBFP-AM (Bakersfield), KNWH-FM (Yucca Valley), KRLV-FM (Las Vegas), KRAK-AM (Victorville) and KATY-FM (San Bernardino). Spanish broadcasts can be heard on XHFG-FM (San Diego).