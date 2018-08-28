How to Watch: Chargers vs. 49ers: TV, Radio & More

The Los Angeles Chargers cap off the preseason slate on the road against the San Francisco 49ers this Thursday, August 30.

PRESEASON HISTORY

The 49ers hold a 26-20 preseason advantage over the Chargers. The two teams met last preseason with the Niners winning 23-13.

GAME DATE/TIME

Thursday, August 30/6:30pm PT.

LOCATION

Levi's Stadium. Santa Clara, Calif.

GAME DAY FORECAST

A few clouds at night from time to time. High: 75°. Low: 58°.

TV COVERAGE

The game will air on KABC-TV in Los Angeles/Orange County. Additional affiliate stations airing the game include: KFMB-TV (San Diego), KLAS (Las Vegas), KBAK/KBFX (Bakersfield), KGMB (Honolulu), KSWT (Yuma/Imperial Valley), KMIR (Palm Springs), KGPE-TV (Fresno) and KTVX-TV (Salt Lake City).

· Play-by-play: Spero Dedes

· Analyst: LaDainian Tomlinson

· Sideline: Hayley Elwood

RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on KFI-AM 640 called by Matt "Money" Smith, color analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren. Spanish Broadcast: KFWB-AM 980 called by Mario Solis and Jorge Villanueva.

Chargers radio broadcasts throughout the season will be able to be heard across ten radio stations from Southern California to Nevada. Fans can listen in English on KGB-FM and KLSD-AM (San Diego), KNWZ-AM (Palm Springs), KALZ-AM (Fresno), KBFP-AM (Bakersfield), KNWH-FM (Yucca Valley), KRLV-FM (Las Vegas), KRAK-AM (Victorville) and KATY-FM (San Bernardino). Spanish broadcasts can be heard on XHFG-FM (San Diego).

NFL GAME PASS

Out of market? No problem. You can watch the Bolts take on the Niners LIVE on NFL Game Pass. But when the game ends, the Game Pass action doesn't. You can re-watch the game, access other cool features like Coaches Film, which shows all 22 players in one shot, as well as the NFL Films archive. Download your free seven-day trial here.

MOBILE

Fans can download the Chargers iPhone, iPad and Android app for FREE and follow along to the game.

NFL NETWORK RE-AIRS

Missed the game or want to re-watch the action? Don't worry, NFL Network has you covered. NFL Network will rebroadcast the game on Friday, August 31 at 9:00pm PT and Sunday, September 2 at 12:00am PT.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For live action updates, photos, video and other highlights and content, follow these accounts on Twitter: