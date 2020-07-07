Get to Know: Justin Herbert

While you may be aware quarterback Justin Herbert was selected sixth overall by the Bolts in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, here are some facts you may not know about No. 10.
Former Regional Softball Toss Winner
When Herbert was 11, he won the regional softball toss at a track meet and eventually went on to nationals in Hershey, Pa. As for what the opportunity was like? While exciting, it also was a brand new experience for him. "It was really the first time I was so far away from my family. I went with a group of other athletes, so I wasn't alone, but Pennsylvania is a long ways away from Oregon!"
Vet of the Babe Ruth World Series
Herbert found himself back east again a year later participating in the Babe Ruth World Series after his 12-and-under team qualified for the game in Aberdeen, Md.
But Herbert didn't just have any ordinary game. He actually hit a walk-off home run to win the first one.
Herbert's baseball career continued until he got to college. "I played baseball all the way through high school (and) played in two state championships!"
Participated in Courts for Kids in Uganda
While he accomplished a lot on the field at Oregon, Herbert did much off of it as well. In 2018, he and some of his Oregon teammates went to Uganda over summer to help build a multi-use sports court with Courts for Kids. "I had always wanted to visit Africa. When I heard about the group going for a great cause, I knew it was a great opportunity. Getting to know everyone on the trip and learning about a different culture was an incredible experience."
Take a look through some photos of the Chargers 2020 first-round Draft pick Justin Herbert during his distinguished career at Oregon.