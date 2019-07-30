Five Takeaways from Day 6 of Chargers Camp: Getting Ready for the Rams
From Our Partners
Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium
Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.
Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event
Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event
In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tae Crowder
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Tae Crowder and waived/injured tackle Andrew Trainer.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Hankins
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Matt Hankins and waived/injured cornerback Kemon Hall.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Aaron Shampklin
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Aaron Shampklin.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension
The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class
The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239).
Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents
The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:
Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft
The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.
Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.
Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches
The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.
Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23
On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp
The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.
Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott
The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.
Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox
The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.
Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick
The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.
Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III
The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.
Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell
The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video
The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video
The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.
All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit
On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.