Falcons at Chargers In-Game Updates

Dec 13, 2020 at 01:55 PM
3LAC2400

First quarter

The Chargers won the coin toss and elected to defer. Atlanta went three-and-out on its first offensive possession.

Los Angeles opened with a 15-play, 83-yard drive on offense that took up 9 minutes, 33 seconds. Wide receiver Keenan Allen's 10-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Justin Herbert gave the Chargers an early 7-0 lead.

The receiving score was Allen's eighth of the year, tying a career high. Running back Austin Ekeler touched the ball six times for 47 yards.

The Falcons responded on their next possession. Lined up in the wildcat formation on a third-and-one, wide receiver Russell Gage threw a 39-yard touchdown to wide receiver Calvin Ridley, tying the score at 7-7 after a Younghoe Koo extra point.

Second quarter

Uchenna Nwosu got to Matt Ryan on third down for the Bolts' first sack of the game, but the Falcons got their first lead of the day off a 45-yard field goal to make it 10-7, Atlanta, with 9:47 left in the second quarter.

The lead didn't last very long. On the ensuing Chargers drive, Nasir Adderley had a 76-yard kickoff return. Four plays later, Michael Badgley tied the game with a 36-yard field goal.

Atlanta's fourth drive of the game ended in points with Ryan connecting with Laquon Treadwell for a nine-yard score and 17-10 lead.

The Chargers will get the ball to start the second half.

