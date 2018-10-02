Derwin James Nominated for Pepsi Rookie of the Week

For the second time in three weeks, Derwin James is nominated for the Pepsi Rookie of the Week.
James was all over the field in the Chargers' Week 4 29-27 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. He finished the game recording seven tackles, one tackle for loss, three passes defensed, three quarterback hits and one sack. He became the first DB in NFL history to post three sacks in the first four games of his career.
The rookie safety faces competition in the Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb, Texans' Keke Coutee, Patriots' Sony Michel and Falcons' Calvin Ridley.
Voting is open through Friday at 12:00 pm PT and the winner will be announced later that day on NFL Total Access on NFL Network and on NFL.com.
