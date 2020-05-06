Chargers to Release Full 2020 Regular Season Schedule on May 7

The Los Angeles Chargers will release the team's full 2020 regular season schedule this Thursday, May 7 at 4:30 p.m. Pacific, accompanied by a livestream reaction show presented by Ticketmaster available on YouTube, Chargers.com and the Chargers App.
The 2020 season marks the inaugural year for the Chargers in their new home, SoFi Stadium. In addition to its AFC West opponents – the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, and Las Vegas Raiders – Los Angeles will host the New England Patriots, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Inglewood.
The Chargers' road schedule includes their three divisional opponents in Denver, Kansas City and Las Vegas, plus four matchups in the Eastern time zone with the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team will also play in the Central time zone against the New Orleans Saints.
The NFL announced Monday that all games in 2020 will be played in the United States. The Chargers played an international game in each of the last two seasons (London and Mexico City).
Highlights include:
- The Chargers' home opener at SoFi Stadium, to be revealed Thursday
- All six games against a competitive AFC West
- Road matchups with future Hall of Fame quarterbacks Drew Brees (Saints) and Tom Brady (Buccaneers)
- The team' first-ever trip to Las Vegas to play the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium
- A visit to Cincinnati to face No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow and the Bengals
- Rematches of wins last season against the Dolphins and Jaguars
- Matchups against 2019 playoff teams (Chiefs, Patriots, Bills and Saints)
Following the Chargers' live stream, tune into NFL Network for "Schedule Release '20" at 5 p.m. Pacific – a three-hour show breaking down the biggest games and the entire schedule, division-by-division. Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James will join the show, as well as NFL head coaches and general managers.
Bolt Fam Members pre-sale begins Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Pacific. Select single game tickets go on sale at 6 p.m. Pacific on Chargers.com.