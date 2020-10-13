Chargers Lose 30-27 to Saints in Overtime

The Chargers lost 30-27 in overtime to the New Orleans Saints on "Monday Night Football." Quarterback Justin Herbert went 20-of-34 for 264 yards and four touchdowns in the loss.
First Quarter
Both the Chargers and Saints opened the game with first-possession punts. Then Justin Herbert got the Bolts on the board.
On Los Angeles' second possession, Herbert led a nine-play, 80-yard touchdown drive. A 36-yard rush by Justin Jackson got the Chargers to New Orleans' 20-yard line. Three plays later, Herbert found wide receiver Keenan Allen for a 17-yard touchdown. The Chargers led 6-0 after a missed extra point by Michael Badgley.
A 48-yard Wil Lutz field goal cut the Chargers lead to 6-3 after one.
After just 46 rushing yards last week in Tampa Bay, the Chargers rushed for 56 yards in the opening quarter. Allen passed Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow for fifth all-time in receiving yards in franchise history.
Second Quarter
The Bolts got the ball to open the second quarter after the Saints field goal. While Los Angeles had a quick three-and-out, a roughing the kicker call gave the team a new set of downs.
The team turned the set of plays into a TD as Herbert connected with wide receiver Jalen Guyton for 49 yards and then on the next play, found Mike Williams for the four-yard score and 13-3 lead.
Later in the quarter, Drew Brees stepped up and threw a pass intended for Bennie Fowler; however, it was picked off by Nasir Adderley for the first interception of his career. Three plays later, Herbert found Hunter Henry for the score and tacked on seven to their lead.
New Orleans assembled a quick eight-play drive at the end of the quarter that ended with a TD from the QB himself to cut the Bolts' lead to 10.
The Saints will get the ball to start the second half.
Third Quarter
Similiar to the first half, each team punted on their opening possessions of the second. The first points of the third quarter came on a 53-yard Lutz field goal, which cut Los Angeles' lead to 20-13.
The Chargers punted again on their second possession. New Orleans enters the fourth quarter with the ball on their own 37-yard line.
Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu sacked Brees in the third quarter. The Chargers have 12 first downs to the Saints' 13.
Fourth quarter
The Saints tied the game 20-20 after Brees connected with tight end Jared Cook for a 41-yard touchdown.
With just under four minutes left in the game, Hebert found Williams for the wideout's second TD of the night and a 27-20 lead. With that touchdown pass, Herbert set the record for most passing touchdowns by a rookie on Monday Night Football.
The Saints tied it up again after a nine-yard touchdown run with :52 seconds left in the game.
Los Angeles got the ball back and got down to the Saints' 32 courtesy of a monster throw and catch from Herbert to Williams. Badgley attempted a 50-yard field goal, but it hit the goal post and the game went to overtime.
Overtime
The Saints started overtime with a nine-play, 48-yard drive that ended with a 36-yard field goal by Lutz to give the Saints a 30-27 lead. With a chance to tie or win the game on their next possession, the Chargers were stopped on 4th-and-6 when Herbert's pass to Williams fell a half-yard short.