Chargers Draft Clemson Star WR Mike Williams

Mike Williams

School: Clemson

Height: 6-4

Weight: 218 pounds

*NFL Network Pro Comparison: Plaxico Burress *

There may not be a more clutch receiver in this year's draft than Mike Williams.

The Clemson product has a knack for coming through when his team needs him most, never more so than in last year's National Championship game. He helped lead the Tigers to a 35-31 victory with a memorable performance as he caught eight passes for 94 yards and one touchdown.

A big target at 6-4, 218-pounds, Williams bounced back from a serious neck injury in 2015 to dominate last season. He was a first-team All-ACC pick as he hauled in 98 passes for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Williams has a habit of making difficult catches look easy, and excels at every route on the route tree. He drives cornerbacks crazy with his ability to blow by them with his speed or outmuscle them with his frame. Overall, pundits believe Williams is a safe pick with the ability to emerge as one of the league's top wide receivers one day.

Combine Metrics

Bench Press: 15 reps

Vertical Jump: 32.5 inches

Broad Jump: 121.0 inches