Chargers Draft Clemson Star WR Mike Williams

One of the most dangerous playmakers in this year's draft is heading to Los Angeles.
With the seventh overall pick, the Chargers selected Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams, giving Philip Rivers another dynamic weapon alongside Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin.
We will have comprehensive coverage on Williams throughout the night, including exclusive interviews with the newest Charger, first impressions from General Manager Tom Telesco and Head Coach Anthony Lynn, film breakdown and much more.
For now, here are highlights from Williams' prospect profile written before the draft:
Mike Williams
School: Clemson
Height: 6-4
Weight: 218 pounds
*NFL Network Pro Comparison: Plaxico Burress *
There may not be a more clutch receiver in this year's draft than Mike Williams.
The Clemson product has a knack for coming through when his team needs him most, never more so than in last year's National Championship game. He helped lead the Tigers to a 35-31 victory with a memorable performance as he caught eight passes for 94 yards and one touchdown.
A big target at 6-4, 218-pounds, Williams bounced back from a serious neck injury in 2015 to dominate last season. He was a first-team All-ACC pick as he hauled in 98 passes for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Williams has a habit of making difficult catches look easy, and excels at every route on the route tree. He drives cornerbacks crazy with his ability to blow by them with his speed or outmuscle them with his frame. Overall, pundits believe Williams is a safe pick with the ability to emerge as one of the league's top wide receivers one day.
Combine Metrics
Bench Press: 15 reps
Vertical Jump: 32.5 inches
Broad Jump: 121.0 inches
The Los Angeles Chargers will celebrate day three of the 2017 NFL Draft at StubHub Center on Saturday, April 29. DraftFest is free and open to the public. A long list of current and former Chargers players will also be in attendance signing autographs, taking pictures and mingling with fans. Chargers confirmed to attend include Philip Rivers, Hunter Henry, this year's first-round pick and many more.