Chargers Cut Roster Down to 53

Presenting your 2018 Los Angeles Chargers.
The Los Angeles Chargers announced several transactions on Saturday, cutting down the roster to the mandatory 53-man limit with the following roster moves:
WAIVED
DL Patrick Afriyie
K Roberto Aguayo
TE Braedon Bowman
CB Tony Brown
WR Dylan Cantrell
CB B.J. Clay
LB Kyle Coleman
OL Chris Durant
CB Marcus Edmond
OL Zack Golditch
TE Je'Ron Hamm
S Micah Hannemann
DL Marcus Hardison
S A.J. Hendy
LB D'Juan Hines
DL Bijhon Jackson
TE Ben Johnson
WR Justice Liggins
FB Anthony Manzo-Lewis
WR Andre Patton
OL Spencer Pulley
CB Jeff Richards
DL Steve Richardson
DL Whitney Richardson
OL Trent Scott
QB Nic Shimonek
WR Nelson Spruce
CB Channing Stribling
P Shane Tripucka
RB Terrell Watson
OL Erick Wren
WAIVED-INJURED
OL Brett Boyko
RB Russell Hansbrough
TE Cole Hunt
RESERVE-INJURED
WR Artavis Scott
RESERVE-PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM
TE Hunter Henry