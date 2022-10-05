Week 5 Injury Report | Chargers at Browns

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cleveland Browns as we head into Week 5 of the 2022 season:
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|WR Keenan Allen
|Hamstring
|DNP
|QB Justin Herbert
|Ribs
|Full
|K Dustin Hopkins
|Right Quadricep
|Limited
|FB Zander Horvath
|Quadricep
|Full
|DL Austin Johnson
|Shoulder
|Full
|TE Tre' McKitty
|Quadricep
|Full
|WR Joshua Palmer
|Ankle
|Limited
|TE Donald Parham, Jr.
|Hamstring
|Full
|LB Kyle Van Noy
|Back
|Limited
CLEVELAND BROWNS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|G Joel Bitonio
|Bicep - Rest
|DNP
|DT Taven Bryan
|Hamstring
|Limited
|TE Harrison Bryant
|Illness
|DNP
|DE Jadeveon Clowney
|Ankle
|DNP
|WR Amari Cooper
|NIR - Rest
|DNP
|DT Jordan Elliott
|Knee
|Limited
|DE Myles Garrett
|Shoulder, Biceps
|Limited
|T Joe Haeg
|Concussion
|Limited
|TE David Njoku
|Knee - Rest
|DNP
|LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|Groin
|Limited
|DE Isaiah Thomas
|Hand
|Full
|CB Denzel Ward
|Back, Ribs
|Limited
NIR: Not injury related
