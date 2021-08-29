Chargers at Seahawks In-Game Updates

First quarter
The Chargers opened the game with the ball. On the fifth play from scrimmage, quarterback Chase Daniel was sacked by linebacker Cody Barton. Daniel fumbled and the ball was picked up and returned 17 yards for a touchdown by safety Marquise Blair.
Down 7-0, Easton Stick entered the game for a series, but Daniel was able to return with 9:19 remaining in the quarter. He connected with Tyron Johnson for a 16-yard completion and Joshua Palmer for a seven-yard gain before the drive stalled at the Los Angeles 46.
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith – a former Charger in 2018 – then led an 11-play, 80-yard drive capped off by a five-yard touchdown rush by Alex Collins. Seattle was up 14-0 after one.
Second quarter
The Chargers' next possession went 11 plays, 46 yards. Kicker Tristan Vizcaino missed from 47 yards out, setting the Seahawks up at their own 37.
Seattle put together a drive that took up nearly seven minutes of the quarter. Jason Myers' 30-yard field goal extended the lead to 17-0.
Stick once again came in relief of Daniel with 3:07 remaining in the half, but Los Angeles' drive stalled after six plays. Johnson led the Chargers with four catches for 41 yards. Palmer caught three balls for 26 yards.
Rountree led Los Angeles in rushing with 22 yards on four carries. Daniel ended his night going 9-of-12 for 70 yards.
Third quarter
The Seahawks got the ball to start the second half and Sean Mannion entered at QB for Seattle. On second down, outside linebacker Chris Rumph II tackled Collins for a loss in the backfield. The play loomed large as Seattle punted two plays later with the Bolts defense forcing a three-and-out.
Seattle then extended its lead to 20-0 midway through the third off a 33-yard field goal.
The quarter ended on a positive note for the Chargers as rookie linebacker Nick Niemann sacked Mannion for a loss of five.
