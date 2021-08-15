Chargers vs. Rams In-Game Updates

First quarter
The Chargers won the toss and elected to receive to start the game. Quarterback Chase Daniel led the Bolts down the field on a 21-play, 73-yard drive that took up nearly 10 minutes. Tristan Vizcaino capped it with a 21-yard field goal.
The Chargers had six first downs on the opening drive. Rookie wide receiver Joshua Palmer caught four passes for 27 yards, while running back Justin Jackson touched the ball six times for 22 yards. Daniel was 8 of 12 for 54 yards.
The Bolts' defense saw their first action of the preseason with 5:08 remaining in the quarter. A seven-play drive by the Rams stalled after linebacker Kyzir White stuffed running back Jake Funk for a loss of five on a third and 12.
The Chargers went three-and-out to end the quarter with a 3-0 lead.
Second quarter
The Chargers punted on their first two possessions of the quarter. On the second, Ty Long's 62-yard punt was returned 46 yards by Rams running back Raymond Calais.
Set up around midfield, the Rams put together a nine-play, 48-yard drive that ended with a four-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Perkins to wide receiver Trishton Jackson. The extra point was no good.
Left with 2:36 to respond, Daniel found tight end Donald Parham Jr. for a 22-yard reception. Two plays later, Parham made another six-yard catch.
The drive ended with a 37-yard field goal by Vizcaino to tie the game 6-6 at halftime.