Chargers at Dolphins Live Updates

First quarter
The Chargers went three and out on their first possession of the game, forcing a Ty Long punt.
On fourth-and-14 from the Chargers' on 21-yard line, Long bobbled the snap. His punt was blocked by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and recovered by cornerback Jamal Perry at Los Angeles' one-yard line. A play later, Salvon Ahmed punched in his first career NFL touchdown to give Miami an early 7-0 lead.
Los Angeles punted back to Miami on its second possession. The Dolphins moved the ball down to the Chargers' 10-yard line. On fourth-and-1, defensive back Quenton Meeks went offsides, giving Miami new life.
Three plays later, Tua Tagovailoa found wide receiver Jakeem Grant for a three-yard touchdown to extend Miami's lead to 14-0 after one.
Earlier in the quarter, Keenan Allen passed Charlie Joiner for second on the Chargers' all-time receptions list (587).