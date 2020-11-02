Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Lose to Broncos, 31-30

Nov 01, 2020 at 04:36 PM
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)

First quarter

The Chargers started the game on defense and forced an early three-and-out. On Los Angeles' opening offensive possession, quarterback Justin Herbert threw his first interception in three games to safety Justin Simmons, who returned it 46 yards to the Chargers' 16-yard line.

L.A.'s defense held the Broncos to a 35-yard Brandon McManus field goal, which gave Denver an early 3-0 lead.

Denver ran nine plays for 19 yards and zero first downs in the first quarter. The Chargers offense had four first downs, including a 22-yard run by Joshua Kelley and a 19-yard reception from Herbert to wide receiver Mike Williams. L.A. was also 2-of-5 on third down.

The Chargers entered the second quarter down 3-0 with the ball at Denver's 25-yard line.

Second quarter

The Bolts opened the second quarter facing a fourth-and-one from the Denver 25, but turned the ball over on downs when Kelley was stuffed behind the line of scrimmage. The Broncos couldn't capitalize on the ensuing drive and were forced to punt.

Later in the quarter, Herbert found Justin Jackson for a gain of 34 – the longest play from either team on the day thus far – and a 22-yard completion to Keenan Allen on the next play gave the Bolts a first-and-goal opportunity. They capitalized with Herbert finding Allen for a nine-yard score and a 7-3 lead.

The Chargers defense then forced a quick three-and-out which gave possession back to the offense. Jackson got the ball roughly to midfield with a minute left in the second quarter. A monster catch and throw to Williams set the ball up at the Denver two and one play later, Herbert found fullback Gabe Nabers in the end zone to lead, 14-3.

The Chargers defense held the Broncos offense to just 60 yards and one-of-seven on third down in the first half. The two rushing yards they allowed is tied for the third-fewest in a first half in team history.

The Chargers will get the ball to start the second half.

Third quarter

After scoring before halftime, the Chargers got the ball to start the second half. Herbert led an 10-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in a 24-yard touchdown pass to Williams, who hauled in the score with one hand. Herbert joined Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson as the only rookies in league history to throw three touchdown passes in four straight games.

After a 53-yard Michael Badgley field goal, which increased the Chargers' lead to 24-3, the Broncos responded with a 55-yard touchdown run by Phillip Lindsay. Until that play, the Chargers had outrushed the Broncos 152 to 4.

Los Angeles' defense regained control when safety Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Lock and returned it 23 yards to Denver's 24-yard line. But three plays later, Herbert threw his second interception of the game -- this one to cornerback Bryce Callahan -- while targeting Williams in the end zone.

Fourth quarter

Denver cut L.A.'s lead to seven off a nine-play, 80-yard drive capped off with a touchdown from Lock to tight end Albert Okwuegbunam.

The Chargers however added three to their lead courtesy of a 47-yard field goal with 7:57 left in the game.

Denver had a quick answer off a two-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a touchdown from Lock to wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton to cut the Bolts' lead to three.

L.A. tacked on another three points courtesy of a field goal to take a six-point lead with 2:34 left in the game.

The Broncos got the ball back and got down to the LAC one. Lock found KJ Hamler in the end zone for the score and a good extra point gave Denver the 31-30 victory.

