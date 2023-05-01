5 Final Takeaways From the Chargers 2023 Draft 

4. Assessing the TE group

With seven picks, the Chargers weren't going to be able to add to every position group in the draft.

And while they hit on most of them, the Bolts did not draft a running back, tight end or defensive back.

Telesco praised the tight end group as a deep one before the draft, and Staley agreed with him Saturday night. But the Bolts were never going to reach for such a player and, once again, stayed true to their board.

"I think that it's fair to say that it was definitely a deep tight end class. The way the board fell, the timing wasn't right for us," Staley said. "Where we were picking in the rounds, it just didn't quite match up with the value that we had at certain players, where I think that a lot were picked ahead of us in all of the rounds and stuff like that.

"You can't get everything that you want. I thought what we were able to do with our seven picks was take quality players that, I think, our personnel department and coaches really had conviction on," Staley added.

The Bolts will now go forward with Gerald Everett as the starter, with Donald Parham, Jr., Tre' McKitty, Stone Smartt and Hunter Kampoyer on the roster. Michael Ezeike was added as an undrafted free agent Saturday night.

Both Staley and Telesco expressed confidence in that group, beginning with Everett.

"I think that with Gerald Everett, we know that what we're getting. That guy was a weapon for us," Staley said. "That was a tremendous signing for us last year. As you saw in the playoff game, that guy may have been one of the best players on the field. I thought that he had his best season as a pro for us last year."

Parham battled injuries and McKitty battled inconsistencies in 2022, but the Chargers hope both players can bounce back this season.

Smartt saw some action as a rookie and Kampmoyer was on the practice squad.

"We like our tight end room. We draft what the board presents us," Telesco said. "You really can't manufacture anything. I think it's a really good group of players. We have some depth there at that position. We're ready to go."

Telesco later added: "Where we are now, that might not be where we are starting out for the first game. We like those guys. We've played a lot of winning football with that group. We'll be excited to keep adding to it as we get closer to the to the season."

5. Keeping time in mind

That last quote from Telesco is an important one.

With Organized Team Activities set to start later this month, the Chargers do not have a full 90-man roster yet.

Remember that a year ago, the team signed veterans such as Morgan Fox, Bryce Callahan and Kyle Van Noy — all of whom were key players last season.

Telesco was asked if the Bolts could take a similar approach again.

"After the draft, we're always kind of looking to see what's out there," Telesco said. "We'll continue to do that. Nothing imminent right now."

Staley said the front office is always looking to add talent to the roster no matter the time of year.

"After today, take a deep breath, and then you're going to evaluate the landscape of pro football," Staley said. "As you know, last year, this was a productive period for us. There are going to be a lot of players like that that are available, we just need to make sure that it's the right fit for us.