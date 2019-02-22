Chargers' 2019 Draft Order Officially Set

The NFL announced a total of 32 compensatory picks on Friday, officially determining the full slate of selections for the 2019 NFL Draft.
However, it's important to note this order is not set in stone.
The draft features of dozens of trades each year, so we're set to see a dizzying number of teams moving up and down while adding and dealing away several selections.
Nonetheless, as it currently stands, the Los Angeles Chargers enter this year's draft armed with seven selections, including one in each round.
Now, without further ado, here is when the Chargers are scheduled to be on the clock, followed by some notable players selected in those slots in recent years:
Round 1 – 28th overall
Round 2 – 60th overall
Round 3 – 91st overall
Round 4 – 130th overall
Round 5 – 166th overall
Round 6 – 200th overall
Round 7 – 242nd overall
Notable Past Selections at Those Picks
28th Overall – S Terrell Edmunds (2018), DT Sylvester Williams (2013), LB Nick Perry (2012), RB Mark Ingram (2011), DT Jared Odrick (2010), C Eric Wood (2009), T Joe Staley (2007), TE Marcedes Lewis (2006), DT Luis Castillo (2005)
60th Overall – DE Randy Gregory (2015), CB Robert Alford (2013), G Kelechi Osemele (2012), WR Golden Tate (2010), RB Maurice Jones-Drew (2006)
91st Overall – QB Jacoby Brissett (2016), WR John Brown (2014), LB NaVorro Bowman (2010), TE Jermichael Finley (2008), DE Frostee Rucker (2006), TE Visanthe Shiancoe (2003), RB Brian Westbrook (2002)
130th Overall – RB James White (2014), FB Kyle Juszczyk (2013), WR Domenik Hixon (2006), RB Darren Sproles (2005)
166th Overall – DT D.J. Reader (2016), WR Marvin Jones (2012), G Chris Myers (2005)
200th Overall – CB Quandre Diggs (2015), T Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (2014)
242nd Overall – LB Corey Nelson (2014), LB Malcolm Smith (2011), C Scott Mruczkowski (2005), DE Brett Keisel (2002)