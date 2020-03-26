Change Your Zoom Backgrounds to Bolt Up Your Video Calls

Advertising
With stay home orders enacted throughout the state and many parts of the country due to COVID-19, it's the new normal for many to be stuck inside, communicating with coworkers, friends, and family over video conference calls. So we figured we could help you Bolt Up your Zoom calls with team-themed virtual backgrounds.
After all, the Chargers unveiled their updated Bolt mark and new logotype on Tuesday so that you can rep variants first-hand during your calls.
Can't wait for SoFi Stadium? Well, it'll feel closer than ever when you're conferencing from it.
Download your custom backgrounds and get ready to Bolt Up!
Need help changing your virtual Zoom background?
- Tap More in the controls
- Tap Virtual Background
- Tap the background you would like to apply or tap + to upload a new image
- The background will be automatically applied