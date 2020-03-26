Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Thursday, Mar 26, 2020 01:51 PM

Change Your Zoom Backgrounds to Bolt Up Your Video Calls

062918_Headshots_020
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

With stay home orders enacted throughout the state and many parts of the country due to COVID-19, it's the new normal for many to be stuck inside, communicating with coworkers, friends, and family over video conference calls. So we figured we could help you Bolt Up your Zoom calls with team-themed virtual backgrounds.

After all, the Chargers unveiled their updated Bolt mark and new logotype on Tuesday so that you can rep variants first-hand during your calls.

Can't wait for SoFi Stadium? Well, it'll feel closer than ever when you're conferencing from it.

Download your custom backgrounds and get ready to Bolt Up!

200326_Zoom_BGs_Rendering
GET BACKGROUND
200326_Zoom_BGs_Smilies
GET BACKGROUND
200326_Zoom_BGs_Emojis
GET BACKGROUND
200326_Zoom_BGs_Whirl
GET BACKGROUND
200326_Zoom_BGs_Strike
GET BACKGROUND
200326_Zoom_BGs_BoltUp-Powder
GET BACKGROUND
200326_Zoom_BGs_BoltUp-White
GET BACKGROUND
200326_Zoom_BGs_Step-Repeat
GET BACKGROUND

Need help changing your virtual Zoom background?

  • Tap More in the controls
  • Tap Virtual Background
  • Tap the background you would like to apply or tap + to upload a new image
  • The background will be automatically applied

