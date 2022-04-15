Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

Brandon Staley Reflects on "Being Part of Change" at NFL Women's Careers in Football Forum

Apr 15, 2022 at 10:21 AM
062918_Headshots_020
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

041522_StaleyWCFF_CMS

Last month, the NFL wrapped up its sixth-annual Women's Careers in Football Forum which gives qualified women access to key figures in NFL front offices, as well as coaches and executives, in hopes of cultivating connections and transforming those networking opportunities into careers.

Every year, general managers and head coaches from a variety of NFL clubs speak at the event and this year's forum featured eight head coaches, one being Brandon Staley.

"I think part of what makes the NFL so special is spreading the game and making an impact on the game," Staley said. "I think the Women's Forum is an opportunity to kind of create the future of the NFL. Being the son of a teacher, you just know that there are a lot of people capable of coaching our guys. You want as much diversity as possible to coach these guys and be part of the NFL."

Since the forum began in 2017, more than 200 women have been hired in a multitude of roles at varying levels of football.

Though this was his first time attending the forum, Staley explained he's been a fervent fan of it and the work NFL senior director of diversity, equity & inclusion, Sam Rapoport, has done to expand roles for women in the league and in the game.

"What Sam's been doing with the league's been awesome and I jumped at the chance to be part of it," Staley said. "I connected with Sam about five years ago when I was first in the NFL [and] I went to a seminar for first-year NFL coaches. Sam was in charge of the event, and I got to meet her and since then, she's ascended in a big way within the NFL. What she's done to change the game and the trajectory of women in the game, it's just been remarkable. We developed a friendship and when she asked me to be part of it, I was so excited to see the progress in the NFL and the way the league's changed in so many ways."

"Coach Staley has been an ardent supporter of this effort for years and his enthusiasm was evident during his session," said Rapoport. "Several of our coaches left that room remarking that they'd relish the opportunity to work for someone like him."

In every forum, coaches and GMs hold breakout sessions with participants. Staley's was held with Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, as the pair worked together during the 2020 season. Staley immediately kicked off the breakout session by asking Sophia Lewin, a former offensive assistant coach with the Buffalo Bills, a question.

For Lewin, that access and experience was invaluable.

"The breakout session was great," Lewin said. "The two coaches introduced themselves, then I asked coach Staley about the experience of interviewing with coach McVay and working together at the Rams. He said they talked ball and philosophy for 10.5 hours for the interview. Hearing about how much he prepared for that interview and ultimately how they worked together was awesome and informative. Coach McVay was complimentary of coach Staley's ability to teach and his humility.

"For me, the opportunity to talk with coach Staley was tremendous. I'm looking to continue to grow and develop as a young coach. He is clearly bright and someone that I hope to work for and with."

For Staley, he viewed the opportunity to speak and connect with these women as another way to gain knowledge in this league and further his philosophy of collaboration and building relationships.

"I think that you can learn a lot from people as a coach," he said. "Being around some of the women I've worked with at various clubs, you gain different perspective. I think people have different experiences who can help you. When I was with the Rams, I was around some really influential people and being here at the Chargers, I've been around a lot of influential people.

"We just hired Katie Sylvan to a major role here working with our [salary] cap. I love being part of change and really impactful change. Being part of that call and being able to meet women who have these really unique experiences whether it's in college, professional football, or in different parts of the world, it was really fun."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Bolts Mock Draft Tracker 12.0

Take a look at whom draft analysts have the team selecting at No. 17 overall.

news

What You Need to Know For the Chargers 2022 DraftFest

Everything you need to know about the Chargers 2022 NFL Draft Party at SoFi Stadium.

news

Where Did Bucky Brooks Rank Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack on His List of Top Five Pass-Rush Duos?

"With the Chargers' offense poised to light up the league like a pinball machine, Bosa and Mack could rack up ridiculous numbers against opponents forced to chase points in shootouts."

news

Bolts Mock Draft Tracker 11.0

Take a look at whom draft analysts have the team selecting at No. 17 overall.

news

Tom Telesco Joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to Talk Chargers New Additions

Check out Telesco's full interview with Pat McAfee as they discuss free agency and preparing for the 2022 season .

news

What Did We Learn at the 2022 Owners Meetings

Take a look at what head coach Brandon Staley said during the annual owners meeting and his interview with Dan Patrick.

news

Bolts Mock Draft Tracker 10.0

Take a look at whom draft analysts have the team selecting at No. 17 overall.

news

Sid Brooks Earns Pro Football Hall of Fame's Inaugural Awards of Excellence Honor

The former equipment manager along with former Chargers assistant coaches Ernie Zampese and Alex Gibbs will be recognized inside the Hall of Fame Museum.

news

Bolts Mock Draft Tracker 9.0

Take a look at whom draft analysts have the team selecting at No. 17 overall.

news

The Internet Reacts to Chargers Free Agency Moves

Take a look at the internet's reaction to Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson and Josh Harris joining the Bolts.

news

Charles Davis on How Chargers Players "Followed" Brandon Staley in Year 1

"The team believes in him and I think it's gonna pay dividends in the future."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris.

news

Chargers Acquire Six-Time Pro Bowl Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team has acquired outside linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears. In exchange, the Chargers will send a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round selection to Chicago.

news

Chargers Tender Offers to Guyton, Norton and Parham Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on wide receiver Jalen Guyton, tackle Storm Norton and tight end Donald Parham Jr.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Mike Williams to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Mike Williams to a multi-year contract extension.

video

Let's Play: Drue Tranquill vs. Uchenna Nwosu in Super Smash Bros

Drue Tranquill and Uchenna Nwosu battle it out in a duel of Super Smash Bros in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Pass the Sticks: Chris Rumph vs. Tre' McKitty in NBA 2K21

Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in NBA 2K21 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.

video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 11 players finished the 2021 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a must-win Week 18 matchup.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Kyler Fackrell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return and waived cornerback Essang Bassey.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Several Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players from Reserve/COVID-19 — safety Nasir Adderley, safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., cornerback Davontae Harris, kicker Dustin Hopkins, tackle Storm Norton, long snapper Matt Overton and tackle Trey Pipkins III. The team also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (COVID-19 elevation) and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 17 at SoFi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Texans Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 16.

news

Chargers Announce Moves Before Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players as COVID-19 elevations — wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Chris Rumph in Mario Golf

Rookies Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in a duel of Mario Golf and things get heated in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 9 | A Rivalry Renewed

Chargers vs. Chiefs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. On this ninth installment of All In powered by Bud Light, go all-access on the Bolts' Week 15 primetime battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights at SoFi Stadium for positioning in the 2021 playoff picture.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.

news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.

Latest News
Advertising