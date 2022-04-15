Brandon Staley Reflects on "Being Part of Change" at NFL Women's Careers in Football Forum

Last month, the NFL wrapped up its sixth-annual Women's Careers in Football Forum which gives qualified women access to key figures in NFL front offices, as well as coaches and executives, in hopes of cultivating connections and transforming those networking opportunities into careers.

Every year, general managers and head coaches from a variety of NFL clubs speak at the event and this year's forum featured eight head coaches, one being Brandon Staley.

"I think part of what makes the NFL so special is spreading the game and making an impact on the game," Staley said. "I think the Women's Forum is an opportunity to kind of create the future of the NFL. Being the son of a teacher, you just know that there are a lot of people capable of coaching our guys. You want as much diversity as possible to coach these guys and be part of the NFL."

Since the forum began in 2017, more than 200 women have been hired in a multitude of roles at varying levels of football.

Though this was his first time attending the forum, Staley explained he's been a fervent fan of it and the work NFL senior director of diversity, equity & inclusion, Sam Rapoport, has done to expand roles for women in the league and in the game.

"What Sam's been doing with the league's been awesome and I jumped at the chance to be part of it," Staley said. "I connected with Sam about five years ago when I was first in the NFL [and] I went to a seminar for first-year NFL coaches. Sam was in charge of the event, and I got to meet her and since then, she's ascended in a big way within the NFL. What she's done to change the game and the trajectory of women in the game, it's just been remarkable. We developed a friendship and when she asked me to be part of it, I was so excited to see the progress in the NFL and the way the league's changed in so many ways."