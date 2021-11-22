Three Takeaways: How Did "Finishing As A Team" Propel the Chargers to Victory Over the Steelers?

The Chargers improved to 6-4 on the season after they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 41-37, in a thrilling Sunday Night Football matchup. The win didn't come easy though, as 41 total points were scored in the fourth quarter between the two teams, and the Chargers held off a 14-point comeback from the Steelers.

After the game, head coach Brandon Staley talked about why he's the proudest he's been of this team the entire year.

"Our guys were ready for a fight today," Staley said. "I know how the game expressed itself in that fourth quarter and it turned into a wild ride. We were ready for it because we've played nine games before today where we've been preparing for a fourth quarter like that. When the fourth quarter happened the way it did, our guys stayed connected [and] we played our best at the end. We finished the game on our terms and I can't say enough about our players and coaches because that's as good of a win as we've had."

Staley explained that the defense 'played with a warrior spirit,' especially with guys stepping up in place of starting defensive linemen.

Safety Derwin James talked about how the defense was able to stay calm and get stops in a 'must-win game' for the Chargers.

"I felt like we finished as a team," James said. "It didn't always go as we scripted it, but they battled back, they got some momentum and we put the fire out. We got the job done, we got the win … We knew our offense was going to go down and score, so we just knew that were going to have the chance to go back out there and win the game."

After the Steelers kicked a field goal to go up 37-34, the Chargers had 3:24 left on the clock to respond and they did so in a big way.

Postgame, Justin Herbert recalled that in the huddle he told Mike Williams to be ready on a playcall that Herbert thought would work well for his receiver. Herbert delivered a pass to Williams and his receiver took it to the house for the 53-yard game-winning catch-and-run touchdown.

When Williams got the ball in his hands all he was thinking was 'nobody was going to stop me' as he raced for six points.

Williams talked about how important this win was for the Bolts this year.