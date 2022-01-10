What Did Coach Staley, Justin Herbert and Company Say After the Season Finale in Vegas?

"That is why I hate that we are not in the tournament because he is one of the best players in the NFL. I hate that he is not in the tournament competing against the best players in the NFL. I hate it for him. I hate it for Derwin [James], Keenan [Allen], Cory Linsley, a lot of these guys who has given us so much, but this is just the beginning for us. We are going to have a tremendous offseason together. We are going to learn from this. We are going to grow from this and come back in a really big way together. Justin was fantastic tonight he gave us a chance and as you guys know, he is really special."