Three Takeaways: Chargers "Laid it on the Line" in 2021 Season Finale

Throughout the season, the Chargers have shown their willingness and confidence to go for it on fourth down. In the season finale, the Bolts showed their magic on fourth down in the biggest game of the season when they needed it most. The Bolts went 6-of-7 on fourth down against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night. Those six conversions were the most by a team in a single game in the last 40 years, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

On the Chargers' final drive of the fourth quarter, the Bolts converted two fourth downs (with a third essentially converted via a penalty on Vegas) to keep their drive alive and get the ball down to the Raiders 12-yard line. With five seconds left in the game, Justin Herbert threw a bullet to Mike Williams for the touchdown as time expired that forced the game into overtime. After the game, Williams talked about the clutch play.

"That was big," Williams said of Herbert's throw. "No time left, last play of the game, to get a touchdown that was huge for the offense you know, to get into overtime."

As the Chargers' season depended on those fourth down conversions, Herbert and company continued to make plays when it mattered most. Herbert connected with Keenan Allen, who set a franchise record with 106 receptions on the season, and Jalen Guyton as well to get those crucial first downs.

Another receiver that came up clutch was rookie Joshua Palmer, who hauled in a touchdown pass on 4th-and-21 to make it a one-score game in the fourth quarter.

Herbert talked about what he saw on the play after the game.