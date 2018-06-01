Bolts Buzz: Chargers Recap Game 1 of the NBA Finals

The Twitter world was abuzz on Thursday night during the last seconds of the fourth quarter of Game 1 in the 2018 NBA Finals.
After Cleveland tied the game with less than five seconds remaining, Cavs forward JR Smith rebounded a missed free throw and appeared to run out the clock instead of trying to score. The blunder sent the game to overtime.
Ultimately, the Golden State Warriors dominated the Cavs in OT, 124-114, to take a 1-0 series lead.
Count Chargers players as those who took to Twitter for rapid reactions on the end of regulation.