5 Things to Know About Chargers 2023 Training Camp 

The 2023 edition of Chargers Training Camp is just a week away.
Here is what you need to know ahead of camp:
1. When & Where
The fun officially begins with the first practice on July 26.
Chargers Training Camp will once again be held at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa.
All practices at Jack Hammett run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Looking to attend practice? Tickets can be found here.
There will be plenty for fans to do at Chargers Training Camp in addition to watching practice.
Select players will be available for autographs on certain days, and there will also be a daily poster giveaway and other fan activations.
Information on parking, which is on a first-come, first-serve basis, can be found here.
2. Report Day
Chargers rookies are already at Hoag Performance Center as they reported last week for extra meetings.
Veterans on the Bolts roster will report Tuesday morning before going through initial meetings and evaluations.
Check out some photos of the Chargers rookie class arriving for the start of Training Camp 2023
3. Open Practices
The Chargers will host 10 open practices to the public during training camp.
They will all be held at Jack Hammett beginning on July 26.
A list of the open practices can be found here.
4. Saints Joint Practices
The Bolts will host the Saints for a pair of joint practices on August 17 and 18.
These practices are exclusively available only for season ticket members.
The Chargers and Saints will then play their second preseason games on August 20 at 4 p.m. at SoFi Stadium.
This will be the third straight year the Chargers have hosted joint practices as they previously welcomed the Cowboys (2022) and 49ers (2021).
5. Key Storylines
The Chargers are coming off a 10-7 season and a playoff appearance.
And while expectations are high for 2023, there is still plenty of work that needs to be done for the upcoming season.
Offensively, the Chargers are headlined by quarterback Justin Herbert. The unit is led by Kellen Moore, who is in his first season as the offensive coordinator.
Derwin James, Jr, and Joey Bosa are among the stars on a defense that is looking to build on late-season success from 2023.
And one of the most heated position battles will come on special teams, where Dustin Hopkins and Cameron Dicker will battle for the lone kicker spot on the roster.
Bolt Up for 2023!
Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.