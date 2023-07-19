5 Things to Know About Chargers 2023 Training Camp 

4. Saints Joint Practices

The Bolts will host the Saints for a pair of joint practices on August 17 and 18.

These practices are exclusively available only for season ticket members.

The Chargers and Saints will then play their second preseason games on August 20 at 4 p.m. at SoFi Stadium.

This will be the third straight year the Chargers have hosted joint practices as they previously welcomed the Cowboys (2022) and 49ers (2021).

5. Key Storylines

The Chargers are coming off a 10-7 season and a playoff appearance.

And while expectations are high for 2023, there is still plenty of work that needs to be done for the upcoming season.

Offensively, the Chargers are headlined by quarterback Justin Herbert. The unit is led by Kellen Moore, who is in his first season as the offensive coordinator.

Derwin James, Jr, and Joey Bosa are among the stars on a defense that is looking to build on late-season success from 2023.