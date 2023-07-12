Camp Preview: What's the Potential of the Bolts WR Room?

Camp outlook

This position group is among the deepest and most talented on the entire roster.

The wide receiver room features veteran stars such as Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, a player who can do a bit of everything in Joshua Palmer and a potential future star in first-round pick Quentin Johnston.

And that doesn't include speedsters such as Jalen Guyton or Derius Davis, plus others who could step up in training camp and the preseason.

The group will be in focus during camp as they look to mesh in Kellen Moore's offense, a scheme that could see more deep shots from quarterback Justin Herbert in 2023.

"Assuming everybody is at full strength, we definitely want to be able to push the ball down the field more and create more explosive plays," Chargers wide receivers coach Chris Beatty said. "It's about run after the catch, in-breaking route and scheme some things up to catch routes on the run to help do that."

Allen had one of the best lines of the offeseason when he was asked if he expects the Bolts aerial attack to be more aggressive this season.

"Yeah, I think so. Obviously, Justin has a cannon," Allen said. "When Mike goes deep, he has a new guy named Quentin Johnston, he can go deep.

"We're probably going to be going deep," Allen added with a chuckle.

Big plays are something Williams — perhaps the league's best jump ball threat — excels at. Johnston could use his big frame in that area, too, but he also excelled in creating yards after the catch at TCU.

Allen will be his reliable self as a third-down machine while Davis, who is expected to be the punt and kick returner, could carve out a role for himself as well.

Guyton is on the mend after tearing his ACL in Week 3 of the 2022 season and is still viewed as a speedy deep threat when on the field.

Health will be a big component of this group in 2023, as Allen, Williams and Palmer all battled injuries a season ago.

Shepherd, Doss and Hightower could be next in line to replace the names above if that trio winds up on the practice squad. A pair of undrafted free agents — Bynum and Wilson — are also candidates for the practice squad.

Overall, the Chargers wide receiver room could be among the league's best in 2023 if they remain healthy and reach their full potential.

Quick quote