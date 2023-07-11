Camp Preview: Who Will Be RB2 Behind Austin Ekeler? 

Key question: Who will be running back No. 2?

Ekeler's massive production as the lead back grabs all the headlines for this room, and rightfully so.

But one of the biggest storylines heading into training camp will be who will grab the role as the second running back behind him, as it can be another layer to having an explosive offense under Moore.

Moore's offenses have had success running the ball with multiple running backs that can contribute at a high level. Having depth at the position is like any other according to Moore, who spoke about the importance of finding the second running back.

"Like a lot of positions, we're going to need depth," Moore said in late May. "You're going to need a lot of different guys to contribute through a season.

"These seasons are really, really long — 18 weeks in the regular season, and then the playoffs, preseason, all of the things can add up," Moore added. "We are going to need other guys to contribute."

Kelley assumed the role in 2022 and put up a solid season as the second running back, amassing 388 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in 13 games. His explosiveness and frame helped the Bolts in some short yardage and goal line situations, which is from where he punched in both scores last season.

The competition will be high when training camp rolls around once again, like it was in 2022, as Spiller will also be vying for a slot behind Ekeler. While Spiller did not have a big rookie year, a big second year leap can make him a candidate to compete for the No. 2 spot.

Rountree has seen his share of snaps in his first two seasons on the Chargers, and his performance in training camp and the preseason will be his chance to try and get a role in Moore's offense.

Whether it be Kelley, Spiller or Rountree, the opportunities will be there for one of them to take hold of come training camp and the preseason — and it will be a competitive battle.