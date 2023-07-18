Camp Preview: What Joey Bosa's Return Means for the Outside Linebackers 

Player to watch: Tuli Tuipulotu

As long as Bosa and Mack are on the roster, they will be viewed as starters and key components to the success of the Chargers defense.

But don't discount the impact Tuipulotu could make as a rookie, or the potential he has for the long term.

While the Bolts will surely rely on Bosa and Mack a lot in 2023, they will also need edge depth over a 17-game season. Rumph has been up and down at times in his first two seasons, meaning Tuipulotu has a prime chance to earn playing time this season.

Success as a rookie could also mean Tuipulotu gets on the radar for a starting spot at some point down the line.

Smith has high expectations for the former USC standout as a rookie.

"There's some little things in the league that are a little bit different, but he'll pick up on it quickly," Smith said. "I think he'll be a productive player that's going to be a rotational guy that's going to help us win a lot of games this year."

As camp approaches, Tuipulotu said he's taking a day-by-day mindset for what his first season in the NFL looks like.

"To be honest, I'm just thinking about going out there and having fun and doing my job," Tuipulotu said. "Nothing too crazy. I'm not going to do anything out of the ordinary.

"Just show up and work," Tuipulotu added. "I'm excited for the opportunity and to showcase my ability."

Key question: What does a healthy Joey Bosa look like?

There's no question Bosa is still regarded as one of the league's top pass rushers, even after a season in which he played just five games and tallied 2.5 sacks.

And it was evident the Bolts defense sorely missed him for the three months he was out in 2022.

Bosa's return to form for the Bolts should benefit the defense in numerous ways.

First, the defense will simply get a premier edge rusher back in the fold. That may sound simple, but teams need any and all the pass-rushing help they can get, especially in a loaded AFC that features one elite quarterback after another.

Next, Bosa's presence on one side of the line should free up Mack at times on the other.