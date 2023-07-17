Camp Preview: How a Healthy Defensive Line Can Help the Chargers 

Quick quote

"I say it a lot and have said it for years but I don't know where I got it from. I think that's a term that shows you're willing to do what it takes to get the job done. 'Rugged' is a word we throw around here at the Chargers but it's also an important word because not everybody can be rugged. I want the mentality to be that every time we go on the field, the other team has to feel our presence whether it's in the run game or the pass game. And when they flip on the tape, you need to be able to feel our presence and know what we're all about. The tape doesn't need to happen overnight. You have to have enough depth, which we do, to handle substitutions. When we go out there on the field, we just want to kick ass." – Rodgers on being wanting a 'tough and rugged' unit.