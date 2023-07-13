Camp Preview: How the Chargers O-Line Can be Among the NFL's Top Units 

Key question: How does Jamaree Salyer transition to right guard?

Salyer was one of the feel-good stories of the 2022 season as he came out of nowhere to be a consistent and reliable starter along the line.

Remember that he primarily worked at guard in training camp and the preseason, but made the switch to left tackle in a flash and performed well.

"Nothing fazes him. He's got a ton of football sense and stuff makes sense to him as it moves," Nugent said. "As a play starts and unfolds, it makes sense to him. But not a lot fazes him.

"Part of that is him coming from Georgia, but he's just a calm player out there," Nugent added. "He understands his game and how he has to play and what he has to do."

Much like Johnson's move to play next to Slater, Nugent said the Bolts wanted to pair Salyer and Pipkins together on the right side.

"Now we have two bigger, heavier players on the right that I think will work really well together," Nugent said. "It's just finding matches on each side. It's all about working together, especially a guard and a tackle. I think that match is going to be really good."

Overall, it's not difficult to imagine a scenario where Linsley remains one of the game's best centers, Slater continues to excel at left tackle, Pipkins continues his recent progression and Johnson thrives back at left guard.