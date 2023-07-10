Camp Preview: Why Justin Herbert is Going to Have His Best Year Yet

Camp outlook

Herbert returns for Year 4 with the Bolts and could be primed for his best season yet.

He appears to at full health from rib and shoulder injuries he dealt with in 2022, the latter of which limited him for part of the voluntary offseason program.

But once Herbert dove into team drills this spring, he looked perhaps better than he did at any point last season by showing off his arm strength, accuracy and decision making.

The pairing of Herbert and new Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore is expected to bring a boost to a Bolts offense that was solid a year ago but could be even better in 2023.

"He's just really detailed, really diligent with his work," Moore said of Herbert. "He really has just been awesome to kind of collaborate and make sure, as we go through this process, that we don't lose anything as we go through a transition.

"I think that's one big part of this thing, is that there's been a lot of success," Moore added. "Justin has had a lot of success his first few years. We want to make sure we build off of that and not start from scratch."

Herbert let it loose this spring by zipping passes all over (and down) the field in 7-on-7 drills.

The hope is that trend continues in training camp and the regular season.

The Bolts also have Stick and Duggan on the roster, with the former set to be the backup quarterback this season.

Quick quote