Who Are The Early Top 2027 NFL Draft Prospects?

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books, and it's never to early to look ahead.
A year away from the draft in Washington, Sporting News' Bill Bender ranked his top players in the 2027 draft class.
His early indication? A slight lean to defense towards the top with 13 of the top 25 being on that side of the ball.
Here are Bender's top 2027 draft prospects:
1. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State WR
His take: "Is it possible to be a safe pick at No. 1? Smith had 1,243 yards and 12 TDs last season with increased attention from opposing defenses, and perhaps no player has carried a larger presence in college football the last two years at the position. A receiver has not been selected with the No. 1 pick since the New York Jets took Keyshawn Johnson with the No. 1 pick in 1996. Smith will challenge that."
2. Arch Manning, Texas QB
His take: "He needs to clean up mistakes and accuracy in the intermediate passing game – but the patience will pay off for the next Manning quarterback to become a first-round pick."
3. Colin Simmons, Texas EDGE
His take: "Simmons had at least one sack in each of Texas' last five games. Simmons ranked 10th in the FBS with 59 pressures, according to PFF, and his win percentage (21.5%) was a touch behind Texas Tech's David Bailey (21.6%). Simmons will build on that in 2026."
4. Dante Moore, Oregon QB
His take: "Moore (6-3, 206) could have been a top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He opted to return to the Ducks, where he had 15 TDs and two interceptions on passes of 20 yards or more last season. The arm talent is there – but he will need to cut down on interceptions in 2026. He had 12 TDs and seven interceptions against top-25 teams in 2025. The fact he stayed in school shows the confidence to maintain his spot in the QB pecking order."
5. Leonard Moore, Notre Dame CB
His take: "Moore (6-2, 195) put up seven interceptions and 18 pass breakups the last two seasons as an elite cover cornerback for the Irish. He makes game-changing plays – Moore also forced three fumbles in his first two seasons. He is a complete cornerback."
6. Jordan Seaton, LSU OT
His take: "Seaton missed four games because of injuries last season, and he will have to make the adjustment to the SEC with first-year coach Lane Kiffin. It's a talent-rich tackle class – so Seaton will have to live up to those expectations."
7. Cayden Green, Missouri OT
His take: "Green (6-5, 324) switched to left tackle after playing guard at an All-America level the previous two seasons – one with Missouri and one with Oklahoma. He allowed just two sacks and played – and the versatility to play multiple positions in a year where he could pass off as the top interior lineman is going to make the senior an attractive prospect."
8. Will Echoles, Mississippi DT
His take: "Echoles (6-3, 310) had 68 tackles last season – including 39 on run plays – which matched Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald this season. Echoles added five sacks, and is at the top of a strong defensive-tackle class for 2027."
9. Dylan Stewart, South Carolina EDGE
His take: "Stewart (6-5, 245) is a freakish talent off the edge who averages six sacks and 32 quarterback hurries through the last two seasons. Stewart dealt with a back injury last season – and he was limited in spring practice... Stewart can firm this ranking up with a productive junior season."
10. Rasheem Biles, Texas LB
His take: "Biles (6-1, 220) was a high-school teammate of Sonny Styles at Pickerington Central (Ohio) High School and could see a similar rise up draft boards next season. Biles is a converted defensive back who had 101 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and two interceptions at Pitt last season."
11. Julian Sayin, Ohio State QB
His take: "Sayin (6-1, 208) remains one of the most-efficient passers in college football. He had a FBS-best 77% completion percentage in 2025, a stat that overshadows the five-star talent that put up 3,610 yards and 32 TDs as a Heisman Trophy finalist in Year 1 as a starter. Sayin will work with new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith – who has an extensive NFL background – in 2026."
12. Cam Coleman, Texas WR
His take: "Coleman (6-3, 201) is another Texas transfer to keep an eye on. While most of the focus will go on Jeremiah Smith, Coleman will be in the mix to be a top-10 pick. He had 13 TDs at Auburn the last two seasons... It seems like a reach now, but it won't be next April."
13. KJ Bolden, Georgia S
His take: "Bolden (6-0, 195) is the prototype Georgia safety. He had 76 tackles, two interceptions and five pass breakups. He also had just four missed tackles for the Bulldogs, and he played well in huge SEC games against Ole Miss and Alabama. Bolden is a team leader – and he should test well at the NFL Combine to ensure his spot as the top safety in the 2027 NFL Draft."
14. Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia CB
His take: "Robinson (6-0, 180) had four interceptions and seven pass breakups in his sophomore season with the Bulldogs... Robinson's interception in the regular-season finale against Georgia Tech displays his tracking ability – not to mention athleticism – with the ball in the air. He was the top cornerback recruit of the 2024 recruiting class."
15. Trinidad Chambliss, Mississippi QB
His take: "He's a great decision-maker who had 22 TDs and three interceptions last season, and the ability to make off-script plays stood out in the College Football Playoff semifinal run. Chambliss did not have an interception on 102 pass attempts between 10-19 yards, according to PFF.com. He should be getting more first-round consideration."
16. CJ Carr, Notre Dame QB
His take: "Carr (6-2, 210) is yet another quarterback prospect in the first round. He's ranked among the Heisman Trophy favorites in 2026 – and he had eight TDs and no interceptions on passes of 20 yards or more in his first season as a starter. Carr also is a candidate to return for another season with the Irish."
17. Ahmad Hardy, Missouri RB
His take: "Hardy (5-10, 206) led all returning Power 4 running backs with 1,649 rushing yards in 2025. He averaged 6.4 yards per carry – and that included a FBS-best 4.6 yards after contact. He also had 43 rushes of 10 yards or more – which was four more than Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love last season. Hardy will manage another heavy workload for Missouri in 2026 – and he has the talent to be a first-round back."
18. Trevor Lauck, Iowa OT
His take: "Lauck (6-5, 310) is yet another elite tackle in this class off an Iowa pipeline that produced three draft picks in Gennings Dunker, Logan Jones and Beau Stephens in 2025. Lauck did not allow a sack in 701 snaps at left tackle last season, and he's a clean run blocker who will be a reliable player for the Hawkeyes in 2026."
19. Chris Peal, Syracuse CB
His take: "Peal (6-1, 200) transferred from Georgia, and he had 47 tackles and seven pass breakups in his first full season as a starter for the Orange. He is a wide corner with shut-down capabilities, and another year of development with Fran Brown at Syracuse should translate into first-round value that stacks up with the other elite corners in this draft."
20. Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon EDGE
His take: "Uiagalelei (6-5, 272) can be a hand-in-the-dirt defensive lineman or a stand-up pass rusher, and he's maintained first-round value with the Ducks. He had six sacks and 35 total pressures in 2025 – which was tied with Stewart. Uiagalelei is a consistent producer who had 10.5 sacks in 2024. He will be a safe first-round value pick in 2027."
21. Suntarine Perkins, Mississippi EDGE
His take: "He had 4.5 sacks and 22 quarterback hurries for the Rebels. Perkins has compiled 15 sacks and 26.5 tackles for loss in the last two seasons, and he had seven pass breakups. He needs to be more consistent as a senior to work into the top 10 – but the upside is there."
22. A'Mauri Washington, Oregon DT
His take: "Washington (6-3, 330) returned to Oregon for his senior season. He had 34 tackles and 4.5 sacks – and he displayed active hands in passing lanes on the interior pass rush with eight pass breakups. Washington is an excellent run-stopper, too, and this draft isn't quite as deep on defensive tackles."
23. Zabien Brown, Alabama CB
His take: "Brown (6-0, 192) flashed play-making skills in the secondary each of the last two seasons for the Crimson Tide. He had two interception returns for TDs last season and three interceptions as a freshman. He allowed a 54.7% catch percentage when targeted in coverage, according to PFF."
24. Terrance Carter, Texas Tech TE
His take: "Carter (6-2, 245) is a top returning tight end who had 55 receptions on 74 targets – a 74.3% catch percentage. He finished with 624 yards and five TDs – and that included nine catches for 72 yards in the CFP quarterfinal loss to Oregon. He did not get targeted much outside of the short-passing game – which is something to watch in his senior year with the Red Raiders."
25. Zach Lutmer, Iowa
His take: "Lutmer (6-0, 205) bypassed the 2026 NFL Draft and is one of the most-unique defensive prospects for next year. He played slot corner, box safety and even logged snaps on the defensive line for the Hawkeyes, and he totaled 71 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions. Lutmer is drawing comparisons to Cooper DeJean – who was a second-round pick in 2024."