Who Are The Early Top 2027 NFL Draft Prospects?

4. Dante Moore, Oregon QB

His take: "Moore (6-3, 206) could have been a top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He opted to return to the Ducks, where he had 15 TDs and two interceptions on passes of 20 yards or more last season. The arm talent is there – but he will need to cut down on interceptions in 2026. He had 12 TDs and seven interceptions against top-25 teams in 2025. The fact he stayed in school shows the confidence to maintain his spot in the QB pecking order."

5. Leonard Moore, Notre Dame CB

His take: "Moore (6-2, 195) put up seven interceptions and 18 pass breakups the last two seasons as an elite cover cornerback for the Irish. He makes game-changing plays – Moore also forced three fumbles in his first two seasons. He is a complete cornerback."

6. Jordan Seaton, LSU OT

His take: "Seaton missed four games because of injuries last season, and he will have to make the adjustment to the SEC with first-year coach Lane Kiffin. It's a talent-rich tackle class – so Seaton will have to live up to those expectations."

7. Cayden Green, Missouri OT

His take: "Green (6-5, 324) switched to left tackle after playing guard at an All-America level the previous two seasons – one with Missouri and one with Oklahoma. He allowed just two sacks and played – and the versatility to play multiple positions in a year where he could pass off as the top interior lineman is going to make the senior an attractive prospect."

8. Will Echoles, Mississippi DT

His take: "Echoles (6-3, 310) had 68 tackles last season – including 39 on run plays – which matched Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald this season. Echoles added five sacks, and is at the top of a strong defensive-tackle class for 2027."

9. Dylan Stewart, South Carolina EDGE