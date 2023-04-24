Chris Trapasso Breaks Down 2023 Safety Prospects for Chargers

Is Safety a position of need?

As mentioned above, the Chargers could be set at starter with Gilman lining up next to James.

But with how Staley likes to deploy his defense, Trapasso believes even more depth could be needed behind Woods and Layne.

Draft Preview: 5 Wide Receivers You Should Know for the 2023 Draft

Trapasso said safety could be a strong need later this week, and that he wouldn't be surprised if the Bolts went that direction as early as Day 2.

"They have JT Woods, who they picked last year, but I think it's a pretty big need because in today's NFL, even if you have someone like Derwin James that is a true game-changer, you kind of need two, or maybe even at times three, quality safeties," Trapasso said. "With all the receiving tight ends that are out there, the running backs that are getting better as receivers that are coming out of the backfield a lot. Obviously just the slot receivers, every team has got at least one good slot receiver.

"I think safety is not a super sexy position in the draft, but I certainly think to compliment Derwin James and to add someone else that can be relied upon at the safety spot is actually a pretty big emphasis for the Chargers early in the draft," Trapasso added.

Key draft questions

1. Is Alabama's Brian Branch the clear No. 1 safety prospect?

"Yeah, I think so. Some teams might really like Antonio Johnson from Texas A&M, but I'm a lot lower on him than most because he misses so many tackles and I don't think he's really great in coverage despite his size. Brian Branch, not the traditional safety in that he's more of a slot defender and is better closer to the line of scrimmage, but tremendous tackler. The best tackling defensive back that I've ever scouted. Like, he does not miss a tackle. It doesn't matter who he's facing, and then he has that great zone awareness or savviness in zone to make plays there as well."

2. How do you view the positional value of safety in early rounds?

"It's kind of the same deal [as linebackers]. A lot of the times safeties, the Johnathan Abrams of the world who go in the first round, teams had prioritized the wrong stuff. They would see big hits, they would see sacks when he's a free rusher and then, 'Oh, he can't really cover.' You have to be amazing in coverage. Safety and linebacker are almost interchangeable positions in today's NFL which is why I kind of view them similarly. I wouldn't pick one necessarily in the Top 10. I don't think a team that is picking that high is a safety away from being really good. But, Round 2 to Round 4, you can certainly get a quality player at that position. So it's good when you have one that's an elite player but in terms of positional value, it's probably a little bit lower on the list."

3. Who's an early Day 3 prospect that could land with the Bolts?

"Daniel Scott from California. Four years of quality production there, ran in the mid-4.4's at the combine and just has the feet of a slot defender. He looks like a slot cornerback on the football field. Tackling reliability is good, not great, but in terms of that old school free safety-esque range which is why I know the Chargers picked Nasir Adderley a few years ago because he had that range, that's pretty hard to find. I think Daniel Scott is up there with any of other safeties in this class in terms of being able to range from the deep middle and make plays on the football.

"I really like him and Ji'Yair Brown from Penn State is someone that plays a lot faster than his measured workouts. I don't think he's going to be picked very early because he didn't test very well, but made a ton of plays on the football when he was targeted. Didn't matter if it was intermediate level, down the field, whatever the case was, you saw him around the football in coverage and he's very twitchy and active getting downhill as a run defender. Those two kind of stick out to me as they feel a little bit underrated at this point and will probably be available on the third day of the draft."

Expert rankings

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah currently has one safety in his overall Top 50: 31. Brian Branch.

ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr., has zero safeties in his overall Top 25.

Rankings for safeties by Jeremiah, his NFL Media counterpart Bucky Brooks, Kiper, analytics site Pro Football Focus and The Athletic's Dane Brugler are listed below.

Potential Chargers options