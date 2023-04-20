A Look at Possible Linebacker Draft Fits for the Chargers

Is LB a position of need?

If the Bolts had lost Tranquill in free agency and not made another move, there would be a big hole for a starting spot at linebacker.

But with Kendricks in the fold, the Chargers are set at the top. Trapasso believes linebacker could be in play in the middle rounds if the Bolts want to add more depth and look for a longer-term player at that position.

"It's not a gigantic need anymore," Trapasso said. "If later in the draft, I don't necessarily think fifth or sixth round here, but third or fourth round if they like someone with a little more upside that might not be a finished product at the linebacker position, I can certainly see the Chargers taking more of the long view with that spot.

"I still think it'll be on the radar relatively early for the Chargers," Trapasso added.

Key draft questions

1. Who is your No. 1 prospect at linebacker?

"It's Jack Campbell from Iowa. I didn't expect him to test as well as he did at the combine. He ran 4.65 in the 40, but the three-cone, the short shuttle, the broad jump, vertical, all very good. He's just awesome in coverage. His instincts, he plays zone really well, he can play with tight ends in man because he's 6-foot-5 and 240-plus pounds. I know what I'm getting even with a rookie in Jack Campbell that he's not going to be a liability in coverage. I think that's actually a strength in his game. Very high floor and because of his athleticism, I think there's high upside with him as well."

2. Who's a mid-round prospect the Bolts could target?

"There's two players I'll highlight. Dorian Williams from Tulane, not super tall but tested very well at 220-plus pounds. Very athletic and is a good coverage player, made a lot of plays on the football. He kind of feels like that third to fourth round range linebacker that we'll look back upon in a couple years and say 'How did this guy get picked that far down the draft' because he just does a lot of things well on all three downs.

"One other player ... he's older ... Jeremy Banks from Tennesee. He's turning 24 in September. Another three-down player. He is one of the most aggressive, downfield, rangy linebackers in the class and I saw him again, sink in coverage, find the football, good awareness, crossing routes in front of him, behind him and what an offense was trying to do to get him out of position. Very good coverage linebacker that was good at Tennessee for multiple seasons."

3. How do you weigh positional value at linebacker?

"That's a really good question. What it feels like to me, and I'll try to summarize this the best way I can, if you look back at the first round linebackers over the last 10 years, there's not a lot of good ones that ultimately became superstars. It's really they later picks who have become the stars at the position. What I think the problem is and why I would probably say don't pick a linebacker early in the first round is that it seems like the athleticism and the run-stopping ability has been kind of incorrectly placed at the top of the priority of teams when they're drafting a linebacker early, when you have to be good in coverage. I think that is why I really like the Kendricks signing, because he is so good in coverage. It's not an absolute philosophy of mine that you can't pick a linebacker in Round 1, but if you pick one in Round 1, don't select a player that is not experienced and not effective and productive in coverage. You have to be good in that area."

Expert rankings

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah currently has two linebackers in his overall Top 50: 43. Trenton Simpson and 49. Jack Campbell.

ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr., has no linebackers in his overall Top 25.

Rankings for linebackers by Jeremiah, his NFL Media counterpart Bucky Brooks, Kiper, analytics site Pro Football Focus and The Athletic's Dane Brugler are listed below.

Potential Chargers options