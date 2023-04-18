Assessing D-Line Options for Chargers in 2023 Draft

Is DL a position of need?

Reid said this position group feels a lot like others on the Bolts roster.

That is, the starters are set up front but depth and a long-term option besides Ogbonnia could make defensive line a mid-round priority next week.

"I think they need another body there," Reid said. "Sebastian Joseph-Day was the big signing last year coming over from the Rams, they had big expectations for him.

"I still think they need another body along the interior ... I would like to see them add another body at defensive tackle," Reid added.

Key draft questions

1. How do you assess the overall group of interior defensive linemen?

"This class isn't overly great at the top at defensive tackle. If I had to guess, I'd probably feel good about two guys going in the first round right now. Jalen Carter is the obvious one. Bryan Bresee, we'll see where he ends up going. I think he'll go in the latter part of the first round. Outside of that, I don't really feel good about that second or that third defensive tackle coming into the picture in the first round right now."

2. Who is a Day 2 prospect the Chargers could target?

"If they're looking for a Day 2 player to come in and be a nose, Siaki Ika from Baylor is one that I think can probably go in the Top 75 right now if I had to guess. I think that's probably the range where he could go. Siaki Ika from Baylor is probably a Day 2 guy if you're looking for a nose tackle that can be a run stuffer right away."

3. What about a Day 3 guy who could make an impact for the Bolts?

"I have two late-round guys. Jerrod Clark from Coastal Carolina, he's one of that I think can go in the fifth or sixth round. I like him quite a bit as far as that 3-4 run-stuffing guy, I think he can be that. Another one if you're looking for a late-round sleeper, Brodric Martin from Western Kentucky. He definitely can be a seventh round guy or undrafted free agent. It wouldn't surprise me if he goes any higher than that, too. He could go sixth round. Those are two late round guys that I think can be that run-stuffing guy."

Expert rankings

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah currently has five defensive tackles in his overall Top 50: 5. Jalen Carter, 27. Calijah Kancey, 37. Bryan Bresee, 41. Mazi Smith and 47. Keeanu Benton

ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr., has one defensive tackle in his overall Top 25: 1. Carter.

Rankings for defensive tackles by Jeremiah, his NFL Media counterpart Bucky Brooks, Kiper, analytics site Pro Football Focus and The Athletic's Dane Brugler are listed below.

Potential Chargers options