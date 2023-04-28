Top Available Players on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Chargers added a big-time wide receiver in Quentin Johnson at No. 21 overall.
Who's left heading into Day 2?
Here are NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah's highest-ranked remaining players and his quick scouting report on select players:
Will Levis, Kentucky, QB (No. 12 overall)
Michael Mayer, Notre Dame, TE (No. 20 overall)
Mayer is a physical tight end with strong hands and value in the run game.
Joey Porter, Jr., Penn State, CB (No. 23 overall)
Porter Jr. has elite size, length and speed for the position.
Keion White, Georgia Tech, Edge (No. 28 overall)
White is a twitched-up edge rusher with a defensive tackle frame.
Brian Branch, Alabama, DB (No. 31 overall)
Branch was a playmaking slot cornerback for the Tide.
Darnell Washington, Georgia, TE (No. 33 overall)
A traditional in-line tight end, Washington is a massive physical specimen with outstanding play strength and toughness.
Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin · IOL (No. 34 overall)
BJ Ojulari, LSU, Edge (No. 35 overall)
Ojulari is a polished pass rusher with the athleticism to contribute in multiple ways.
Steve Avila, TCU, IOL (No. 37 overall)
Avila is a physically imposing guard prospect with quick feet and power.
Luke Musgrave, Oregon State, TE (No. 38 overall)
Musgrave is a tall, muscular tight end with elite play speed.
Cody Mauch, North Dakota State, IOL (No. 39 overall)
Mauch is an excellent athlete who plays with balance and awareness.
Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin, DT (No. 40 overall)
Benton possesses ideal size and quickness at defensive tackle.
O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida, IOL (No. 41 overall)
Torrence is a massive offensive guard with ideal instincts and play strength.
Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee, WR (No. 42 overall)
Hyatt is a thin-framed wide receiver with rare speed.
Sam LaPorta, Iowa, TE (No. 44 overall)
LaPorta is a very athletic tight end who played in a very limited offense at Iowa.
Trenton Simpson, Clemson, LB (No. 45 overall)
Simpson is a tall, twitched-up, off-ball linebacker.
Hendon Hooker, Tennessee, QB (No. 46 overall)
Kelee Ringo, Georgia, CB (No. 47 overall)
Ringo is a tall, thick cornerback prospect with outstanding straight-line speed.
John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota, IOL (No. 48 overall)
Zach Charbonnet, UCLA, RB (No. 50 overall)
Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern, DT (No. 51 overall)
Jonathan Mingo, Mississippi, WR (No. 52 overall)
Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse, OT (No. 53 overall)
Dawand Jones, Ohio State, OT (No. 54 overall)
Tyrique Stevenson, Miami, CB (No. 55 overall)
