Staley Values 1st Impressions, Momentum at 2023 Combine

At the Combine, teams have an opportunity to interview prospects for 15 minutes. While it may not be enough time to go fully in-depth, Staley talked about the value that it does have and how it may be a factor as the process progresses.

"It's a pretty brief snapshot, but I think you can get a first impression on the player and that's what it is, it's just an impression," Staley said. "It's a part of the evaluation. I think what you're able to do after this is maybe go on a Zoom and confirm a little bit more.

"It's a little bit more in-depth, you got a little bit more time do a deep dive," Staley added. "I think first impressions are important and I think they can make a difference when you're breaking ties at the end."

The Bolts hold the 21st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and currently have a selection in each of the seven rounds.

As the week continues for the Bolts in the lead up to the draft, Staley's hopes for this week is straightforward:

"To keep our program going," Staley said. "We've gotten off to a great start as a coaching staff, we want to keep that momentum going.