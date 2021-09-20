Snap Counts: Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys

View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Chargers Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Matt Feiler
|71 (100%)
|4 (21%)
|Oday Aboushi
|71 (100%)
|4 (21%)
|Rashawn Slater
|71 (100%)
|4 (21%)
|Storm Norton
|71 (100%)
|4 (21%)
|Justin Herbert
|71 (100%)
|Corey Linsley
|71 (100%)
|Keenan Allen
|65 (92%)
|Mike Williams
|54 (76%)
|Jalen Guyton
|50 (70%)
|Austin Ekeler
|45 (63%)
|Jared Cook
|42 (59%)
|Donald Parham Jr.
|34 (48%)
|4 (21%)
|Joshua Palmer
|18 (25%)
|Justin Jackson
|16 (23%)
|10 (53%)
|Stephen Anderson
|15 (21%)
|9 (47%)
|Larry Rountree III
|10 (14%)
|5 (26%)
|Trey Pipkins III
|4 (6%)
|4 (21%)
|Gabe Nabers
|2 (3%)
|11 (58%)
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Derwin James Jr.
|62 (100%)
|Nasir Adderley
|62 (100%)
|Michael Davis
|62 (100%)
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|60 (97%)
|5 (26%)
|Jerry Tillery
|53 (85%)
|4 (21%)
|Alohi Gillman
|52 (84%)
|15 (79%)
|Joey Bosa
|51 (82%)
|Kenneth Murray Jr.
|49 (79%)
|Linval Joseph
|47 (76%)
|3 (16%)
|Christian Covington
|43 (69%)
|4 (21%)
|Kyzir White
|40 (65%)
|Uchenna Nwosu
|30 (48%)
|Kyler Fackrell
|28 (45%)
|5 (26%)
|Drue Tranquill
|11 (18%)
|9 (47%)
|Joe Gaziano
|11 (18%)
|1 (5%)
|Eric Banks
|7 (11%)
|4 (21%)
|Chris Rumph II
|6 (10%)
|11 (58%)
|Kemon Hall
|5 (8%)
|11 (58%)
|Tevaughn Campbell
|2 (3%)
|14 (74%)
|Trey Marshall
|1 (2%)
|6 (32%)
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Nick Niemann
|15 (79%)
|Mark Webb Jr.
|13 (68%)
|Tristan Vizcaino
|9 (47%)
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|6 (32%)
|Ty Long
|5 (26%)
|Matt Overton
|5 (26%)
|Scott Quessenberry
|4 (21%)
|KJ Hill Jr.
|1 (5%)
