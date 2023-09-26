Where Are the Bolts in Week 4 Power Rankings?

No. 16: Josh Kendall – The Athletic (Last Week: 25)

Justin Herbert is so talented that Chargers fans and the rest of the NFL want any reason to believe. He gave it to them Sunday: 40-for-47 for 405 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. At 15,028 career yards, the 25-year-old is the second-fastest player to surpass 15,000, behind only Patrick Mahomes.

Mike Williams' torn ACL is a huge injury, though one the Chargers should be able to navigate. Josh Palmer is underrated and he'll see a bigger role. It really puts a bright light on rookie first-round pick Quentin Johnston, who has played just 22 percent of the Chargers' offensive snaps and has just 26 yards. If Johnston emerges, the Chargers can survive the Williams injury. It's a big spot for the rookie and how Johnston responds could determine where the Chargers' season is going.

Currently the league' most accurate (74.4 percent completion rate) and careful (0 INTs) passer, QB Justin Herbert just notched his 100th career TD pass.

The Los Angeles Chargers haven't had much success in must-win games in recent years. And, make no mistake, the Bolts needed this win—teams that fall to 0-3 very rarely sniff the postseason.

But thanks largely to a 400-yard passing effort from Justin Herbert, the Chargers held off the Vikings Sunday to get their season back on track.