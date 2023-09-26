Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Where Are the Bolts in Week 4 Power Rankings?

Sep 26, 2023 at 09:30 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Power Ranking W4

The Chargers picked up their first win of the season Sunday, and now heads back home to take on the Raiders.

Ahead of the Bolts first division game, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter Week 4.

No. 14: NFL Nation – Kris Rhim – ESPN (Last Week: No. 17)

No. 15: Conor Orr – Sports Illustrated (Last Week: 12)

[The Chargers] defense is slowly getting better situationally. I could easily see this team, with or without Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler, ripping off a long-ish winning streak.

No. 15: Eric Edholm - NFL.com (Last Week: No. 16)

The Bolts host the Raiders this week, followed by the bye, which might not come at the worst time.

No. 16: Josh Kendall – The Athletic (Last Week: 25)

QB confidence rating: 8

Justin Herbert is so talented that Chargers fans and the rest of the NFL want any reason to believe. He gave it to them Sunday: 40-for-47 for 405 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. At 15,028 career yards, the 25-year-old is the second-fastest player to surpass 15,000, behind only Patrick Mahomes.

No. 17: David Helman – Fox Sports (Last Week: 18)

No. 18: Frank Schwab Yahoo Sports (Last Week: 21)

Mike Williams' torn ACL is a huge injury, though one the Chargers should be able to navigate. Josh Palmer is underrated and he'll see a bigger role. It really puts a bright light on rookie first-round pick Quentin Johnston, who has played just 22 percent of the Chargers' offensive snaps and has just 26 yards. If Johnston emerges, the Chargers can survive the Williams injury. It's a big spot for the rookie and how Johnston responds could determine where the Chargers' season is going.

No. 20: Mike Florio – Pro Football Talk (Last Week: 22)

No. 21: Nate Davis – USA Today (Last Week: 21)

Currently the league' most accurate (74.4 percent completion rate) and careful (0 INTs) passer, QB Justin Herbert just notched his 100th career TD pass.

No. 21: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last Week: 22)

The Los Angeles Chargers haven't had much success in must-win games in recent years. And, make no mistake, the Bolts needed this win—teams that fall to 0-3 very rarely sniff the postseason.

But thanks largely to a 400-yard passing effort from Justin Herbert, the Chargers held off the Vikings Sunday to get their season back on track.

No. 22: Pete Prisco – CBS Sports (Last Week: 22)

