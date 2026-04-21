Chargers 2026 Draft Scenario: Offensive Line Focus in 1st Round?

The countdown is on to the 2026 NFL Draft.
Be sure to check out the Chargers 2026 Draft Hub for everything you need to know about the Bolts upcoming selections.
The Chargers currently hold the No. 22 overall pick and could go a handful of different routes in Round 1.
This is the fourth (and final) installment of a four-part series looking at potential options the Chargers have in the first round as we take a look at offensive line prospects.
Why an offensive lineman makes sense
The Chargers are set at tackle where Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt are expected to make their respective returns from season-ending injuries from last season.
When healthy, Slater and Alt offer the Chargers All-Pro level bookends up front and elevate the play of the entire unit.
The Bolts also have their center for the foreseeable future in Tyler Biadasz, who signed a multi-year contract in March and should be a leader in that room right away.
Biadasz, a Top 10 center by Pro Football Focus in 2025, could be one of the Bolts top offseason moves by the time autumn rolls around.
However, while the Chargers starting guards are currently slated to be Trevor Penning and Cole Strange, both players only signed short-team contracts this offseason, meaning the Chargers could look for a longer-term player in the draft.
Trey Pipkins III is the swing tackle while others such as Kayode Awosika, Branson Taylor, Josh Kaltenberger and Ben Cleveland provide depth elsewhere along the line.
But if we look specifically at guard, The Athletic draft analyst Dane Brugler said the Chargers should absolutely be in the mix to select an offensive lineman early in the 2026 NFL Draft.
"Obviously, injuries have been a part of the offensive line struggles for this team the last few years, so depth is as important as making sure your starting five are ready to go," Brugler said. "Just be ready for any type of situation. I think addressing the starting five but then also addressing depth is something I think the Chargers will be looking for in this draft."
Who could be the pick?
Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane is viewed as the consensus top guard prospect in the 2026 draft class.
Ioane, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, played in 44 career games (with 32 starts) in his college career. A two-time Second-Team All-Big Ten selection at Penn State, Ioane also earned Second-Team All-American honors this past season.
Nearly every draft analyst has Ioane as Top 15 prospect, including NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and Jordan Reid of ESPN, both of whom respectively have him as their No. 11 player. Brugler tabbed Ioane at No. 12 overall while Pro Football Focus ranked the guard at No. 16.
Jeremiah wrote:
Ioane was a dominant presence at left guard for the Nittany Lions. He has a thick, proportioned build and plays with outstanding strength/power. In the passing game, he can bend his knees, redirect and stay attached to defenders. He will occasionally take a loss against speed, but he handles power with ease. He is aware on stunts and games. In the run game, he latches on, runs his feet and always looks to finish. He had an epic battle against Oregon DL A'Mauri Washington in Penn State's double-overtime loss to the Ducks last season. Ioane has tremendous upper torque to toss defenders out of the hole. He takes proper angles to the second level and can adjust in space. Overall, I love Ioane's temperament, toughness and ability to anchor. He'll be an impact starter from Day 1.
Kadyn Proctor of Alabama is another highly-rated prospect who could be a potential Round 1 fit for the Chargers.
Proctor, who is listed at 6-foot-7 and 352 pounds, played left tackle in college but draft analysts believe he could potentially slide inside to guard in the NFL, hence why he's included here.
Proctor, a former five-star recruit, started all 40 games he appeared in for Alabama in college.
Brugler ranked Proctor at No. 19 overall while Jeremiah tabbed him at No. 22 in his rankings. PFF (No. 27) and Reid (No. 34) had him further down in their respective rankings.
Brugler wrote:
Proctor is big, strong and explosive, which is an exciting foundation for an offensive lineman, but that optimism should be curbed until his discipline and technique catch up. He has starting-caliber upside at left tackle, although some teams believe moving to guard would be best for his pro career.
Finally, Texas A&M guard Chase Bisontis has recently been projected to be a Round 1 pick, meaning he could potentially be in play for the Chargers on Thursday night.
Primarily viewed as the second-best guard prospect in the draft behind Ioane, Bisontis is listed at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds.
Bisontis started 35 career games for the Aggies and earned Freshman All-American honors in 2023 before he garnered a Third-Team All-SEC selection this past season.
Bisontis is generally viewed in the mid-30 range as a prospect but could find his way into the first round. Brugler ranked him 34th overall while Reid had him at No. 36 and PFF tabbed him at No. 40 on their list.
Reid wrote:
A polished and poised interior blocker, Bisontis has been the anchor of the Aggies' offensive line the past three seasons, only allowing one sack over the last two. He's a good athlete who is comfortable playing in space when asked to pull and get outside of his normal gaps. His hands and feet are well-synchronized, which makes him a fit in multiple offensive schemes. Bisontis needs to be more consistent against counter moves to prevent aggressive pass rushers from getting inside his frame, but he can be physical on gap-scheme runs and serve as a multiple-level blocker in zone schemes.
How would this impact 2026 and beyond?
With three of the five Chargers offensive line spots (center and both tackles) set for years to come, the Chargers could choose to focus on the interior of their offensive line on Thursday night.
If they do, drafting a guard would give them a potential long-term piece to team up with Slater, Alt and Biadasz down the road.
As it stands now, Penning (left guard) and Strange (right guard) are penciled in as the starters, but a first-round offensive lineman would provide healthy competition up front and also boost the overall depth of the group.