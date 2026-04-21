Chargers 2026 Draft Scenario: Offensive Line Focus in 1st Round?

The countdown is on to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Be sure to check out the Chargers 2026 Draft Hub for everything you need to know about the Bolts upcoming selections.

The Chargers currently hold the No. 22 overall pick and could go a handful of different routes in Round 1.

This is the fourth (and final) installment of a four-part series looking at potential options the Chargers have in the first round as we take a look at offensive line prospects.

Why an offensive lineman makes sense

The Chargers are set at tackle where Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt are expected to make their respective returns from season-ending injuries from last season.

When healthy, Slater and Alt offer the Chargers All-Pro level bookends up front and elevate the play of the entire unit.

The Bolts also have their center for the foreseeable future in Tyler Biadasz, who signed a multi-year contract in March and should be a leader in that room right away.

Biadasz, a Top 10 center by Pro Football Focus in 2025, could be one of the Bolts top offseason moves by the time autumn rolls around.

However, while the Chargers starting guards are currently slated to be Trevor Penning and Cole Strange, both players only signed short-team contracts this offseason, meaning the Chargers could look for a longer-term player in the draft.

Trey Pipkins III is the swing tackle while others such as Kayode Awosika, Branson Taylor, Josh Kaltenberger and Ben Cleveland provide depth elsewhere along the line.

But if we look specifically at guard, The Athletic draft analyst Dane Brugler said the Chargers should absolutely be in the mix to select an offensive lineman early in the 2026 NFL Draft.