Top Quotes | Chargers Players and Coaches Talk About the New Additions this Offseason

Joey Bosa on playing alongside OLB Khalil Mack:

"It's amazing. Just to have another guy like that to lean on, to look at — I was just talking to, I can remember who, today about it. Just getting to know him, he's a really nice guy. I was talking to Giff [Smith] about how he reminds me of [former Chargers DL Brandon] Mebane a little bit; his temperament, he's a chill dude. He's great to talk to. Along with that, he's obviously an unbelievable player, so having a guy like that on the other side is going to be really fun."

Head coach Brandon Staley On seeing OLBs Mack and Kyle Van Noy 'on the field in a Chargers uniform for the first time':

"Confidence. Those are real NFL players that you talked about — those two, specifically, that you mentioned. I know what I see out there. Those two are the two of the best players that we could have joined up with this offseason. It was awfully good to see them out there."

Quarterback Justin Herbert on Mack:

"It's going to be fun. It's going to be tough going against him and [OLB] Joey Bosa in practice, but I'll get great practice of stepping up in the pocket. I think that's going to help us a ton."

Safety Derwin James on Mack:

"It was fun. Even seeing him in the weight room. Just having him around, you definitely can feel his presence. It's good to have him."

Staley on Mack during minicamp:

"Khalil is doing great out there. I think from when he got here to now, he's made a lot of progress. He's a guy, as you guys will know, he knows himself better than any of us, so he will be ready to go. There's a long journey between now and our first game, but I really like the progress that he's made. He's been able to get in his helmet out there, get his cleats on, be able to go through individual on the side, and start to build that wind and start to do some fundamentals. Our training staff has taken very good care of him, led by [Head Athletic Trainer] Damon Mitchell and [Associate Athletic Trainer] Marco Zucconi, our sports performance staff with [Director of Sports Performance] Anthony Lomando, [Head Strength & Conditioning Coach] Jonathan Brooks, that group of people. I think that's part of it, him getting to know all of the people around here that are going to help him, but I like where he's at. The one thing about Khalil Mack is that he will be ready to go."

Staley on if he 'can tell' that the offseason additions are 'picking up' the system in 11-on-11 walk-throughs: