Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top Quotes | Khalil Mack's First Press Conference as a Charger

Mar 16, 2022 at 05:04 PM
Mack full transcript 2

On joining the Chargers and being in Southern California:

"It's nice and warm out here right now. It feels good. You can feel the energy in the building. There's a lot of exciting energy. This part of the season, I wouldn't say that it's my least favorite, but there's a lot of work that needs to be put in, especially from my standpoint. I'm just looking forward to getting back into my routine and putting in the work this offseason."

On his initial reaction to reuniting with Head Coach Brandon Staley:

"I was in the room with my fiancé and my son. [Agent] Joel [Segal] called. I think we were watching [The Fresh Prince of] Bel-Air, which was kind of a strange coincidence. It was weird to hear, but understanding of the team and the coach, and having a relationship with Coach Staley — and knowing his mindset and his passion for the game — it kind of went from bittersweet to excited, knowing who I'm dealing with and the type of man that he is, first and foremost, and how much he truly loves the game of football. You can feel that whenever you speak to him — not just understanding the football aspect, but the man and the relationship that we have, and what we were able to do while we were together, I got excited."

On developing the relationship 'quickly' with Staley in 2018:

"That was the person that I spent the most time with when I first got to Chicago. We would be in the room together going over the playbook. I feel like I had a week to prepare for the Packers — not even a week, maybe like five, six days. It was a quick turnaround, and he was a big part of me consuming a big part of that playbook, which was complicated in the fact of understanding what [former Bears Defensive Coordinator] Vic Fangio likes to do."

On joining a defensive unit that features OLB Joey Bosa and S Derwin James Jr.:

"When you talk about Joey Bosa, Derwin James, [CB] J.C. Jackson, [CB] Asante Samuel Jr., all of these different intangibles — and these guys are very explosive players and explosive playmakers — I'm looking forward to it. Like I said, that's the easy part, to talk about it. But I'm an action guy. That's what I'm looking forward to, putting in the work and winning ball games, ultimately."

On returning to the AFC West Division:

"There are a lot of good quarterbacks. There's great quarterback play. A lot of great schemes when you're talking about [Chiefs Head Coach] Andy [Reid] and all of these different coaches. It's going to be fun. I'm looking forward to the challenges ahead."

On if he 'anticipated' getting traded:

"That's the thing; you never really anticipate it, even if you know it's coming or think it's coming. Just understanding that, you're not really in that control position to know exactly what is going to happen and know exactly what is going to go on, but understanding that you have to be ready for it and be prepared, mentally and physically."

On if joining the Chargers gives him 'a boost of energy':

"Absolutely. That's always the mindset, new team or not. Understanding what the narrative about me is right now, I can't wait. I'm not a talker. I'd rather show y'all than tell you."

On 'what that narrative is right now':

"You turn on the TV and you hear what they're saying. It's like, 'OK, bet.' You know what I mean? I'll bet on myself any day."

On how joining the Chargers compares to joining the Bears in 2018:

"It's a little different, understanding what is established here, especially with the quarterback situation, the offense's situation, the defense. It's a little different. I can't really compare the two. Just understanding what I was able to do, and what we were able to do while I was in Chicago, it's really special to me, especially that first year. That first year there, having all of the pieces and the coaching staff together and everything like that, having the players — from [former Bears CB] Kyle Fuller, [former Bears CB] Prince [Amukamara], to [former Bears FS] Eddie [Jackson], to [former Bears SS] Adrian [Amos], to [Bears DE] Akiem, to [former Bears NT] Eddie Goldman, to [former Bears OLB] Leonard Floyd, [former Bears ILB] Danny Trevathan, [Bears ILB] Roquan [Smith], I can go on and on — just knowing what that felt like out there, playing with those guys, it was a special time, it was a special moment in my life. Those are four years that I'll never forget. I thank that organization for taking a chance on me. It's no different here with this organization taking another chance, understanding what I'm dealing with, but also knowing what I'm capable of. It's going to be fun. I know that you all are going to enjoy watching, for sure."

On joining the team in March, compared to being acquired by Chicago near the start of the regular season in 2018:

"It's very helpful, especially understanding that I was being thrown into a situation last minute, getting familiar with the system, getting familiar with the area, getting familiar with all of these different things that you have to be familiar with in order to get comfortable in a certain situation. I'm looking forward to it."

On previous relationships with current Chargers:

"That's hard to say. I don't really know everybody on the team yet. I feel like the person that I know the most coming into this situation is Coach Staley. Even though I have met [OLB] Joey [Bosa], [S] Derwin [James Jr.] and [WR] Keenan [Allen]. I've been seeing Keenan for years on the field. I'm in familiar territory, but it's going to be very familiar soon."

On Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Jay Rodgers:

"It'll be a mix, I believe it will be a mix with [Defensive Line Coach] Giff [Smith]. It's the same thing, familiarity. When it comes to that, we weren't in the same room, but we had to be in the same room occasionally — D-line and outside linebackers."

On his experience in Chicago with Staley:

"Dealing with me coming in and having to stay longer, I'm talking about hours after everybody has already left. Seeing the time and delicacy that he had to put in that time. I mean, I don't think you really understand how fast I really had to learn a whole defensive playbook and he made it easy. He made it easy. You could just see his passion through it, understanding how much he knew I wanted to get out there for that first game. We were able to do it."

On his foot:

"It's good. 100 percent, good to go, whatever you want to hear."

On OLB Joey Bosa:

"I've been watching Joey from afar since his rookie year. And that guy has been flying off the ball. It's really special to see him. I could keep going on and on about this guy, it's understanding what we're going to do. It's a big picture. I just can't wait."

On what makes a successful season for him:

"I mean, ultimately, being able to change the game, whether it's getting to the quarterback or it's getting in the backfield and stopping the run. I just want to be a complete player, whether it's dropping in coverage and getting an interception — in any way, in any aspect of the game. I want to be able to change the game, whether it's getting turnovers, which I feel like I have a knack for. You say metrics, but I just want to be destructive in any way possible."

On being on the same team as QB Justin Herbert:

"That's going to be fun. That's going to be a fun guy to play with. He has a lot of different intangibles. Not just from a football aspect, but just the mindset. Just watching that mindset from afar, I've kind of admired it. I admire his mindset more so than his play."

On any discussions with Chicago before the trade:

"I got a call from [Bears General Manager] Ryan [Poles] after the fact, after I got off the phone with Joel [Segal], to be more accurate. It's not to the extent of knowing what was going to happen. It's a different GM, not the GM that traded for me, so you never know what can happen in those situations. I use common sense in certain situations, so I felt like maybe there was a chance, but who knows?"

On playing the Las Vegas Raiders and Raiders QB Derek Carr twice per year:

"My dog, Derek. It's going to be fun. Every time that I play against that guy, it's fun. He's a special, special guy as well. It's going to be fun to see him twice per year."

On Staley taking input from players and implementing that input:

"I feel like we talked a lot of ball, which is why I can say I know who he is as a person and as a coach. He definitely listened. I feel like it was a mix of him and [former Bears Defensive Coordinator] Vic [Fangio]. At the time, they listened to the input of the players and understand what positions to put them in and how to make them they're best self throughout the game. I feel like that's key. I feel like he had to trust in me, as well, to listen. I think that might be why he has been the way that he has been, as far as listening to the player's input, which is a good thing."

Related Links

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Bolts Reflect on 2021 Rookie Class

Here's what Brandon Staley, Tom Telesco and Rashawn Slater had to say about the Bolts 2021 rookie class.
news

Top Quotes: Chargers Reflect on Fourth Ranked Offense

Here's what Justin Herbert, Brandon Staley, Keenan Allen and others had to say about the Bolts offense this season.
news

Coach Staley and Tom Telesco Reflect on 2021 Season

Here's what general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Brandon Staley had to say during their end of season press conferences. 
news

Bolts Discuss Culture Shift Felt in 2021

Take a look at top quotes about the culture change the Chargers were part of in 2021.
news

Top Quotes: Chargers Players Look to the Future 

Here's what Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Mike Williams, and others had to say on Monday as they reflected on the 2021 season and looked ahead to what the future holds.
news

What Did Coach Staley, Justin Herbert and Company Say After the Season Finale in Vegas?

Take a look at top quotes from Sunday's postgame press conferences with Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Mike Williams and Derwin James Jr.
news

Week 18: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Here's what Justin Herbert had to say heading into Week 18 of the 2021 season.
news

What Are the Las Vegas Raiders Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from quarterback Derek Carr, DC Gus Bradley, and more in the lead up to the Week 18 game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

What Do the Chargers Coordinators Have to Say Ahead of Week 18?

Read what Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill said about facing the Raiders and more.
news

Top Quotes | Coach Staley's Monday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Coach Staley's media availability on Monday.
news

Top Quotes | Derwin James Jr.'s Monday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Derwin James Jr.'s media availability on Monday.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.
video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris.
news

Chargers Acquire Six-Time Pro Bowl Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack 

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team has acquired outside linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears. In exchange, the Chargers will send a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round selection to Chicago.
news

Chargers Tender Offers to Guyton, Norton and Parham Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on wide receiver Jalen Guyton, tackle Storm Norton and tight end Donald Parham Jr.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Mike Williams to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Mike Williams to a multi-year contract extension.
video

Let's Play: Drue Tranquill vs. Uchenna Nwosu in Super Smash Bros

Drue Tranquill and Uchenna Nwosu battle it out in a duel of Super Smash Bros in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Chris Rumph vs. Tre' McKitty in NBA 2K21

Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in NBA 2K21 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 11 players finished the 2021 season on the team's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a must-win Week 18 matchup.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Kyler Fackrell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return and waived cornerback Essang Bassey.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Several Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players from Reserve/COVID-19 — safety Nasir Adderley, safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., cornerback Davontae Harris, kicker Dustin Hopkins, tackle Storm Norton, long snapper Matt Overton and tackle Trey Pipkins III. The team also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (COVID-19 elevation) and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 17 at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Texans Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 16.
news

Chargers Announce Moves Before Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players as COVID-19 elevations — wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr.
video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Chris Rumph in Mario Golf

Rookies Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in a duel of Mario Golf and things get heated in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
video

All In: Episode 9 | A Rivalry Renewed

Chargers vs. Chiefs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. On this ninth installment of All In powered by Bud Light, go all-access on the Bolts' Week 15 primetime battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights at SoFi Stadium for positioning in the 2021 playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.
news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Chiefs Hype Video

Get hype for the Bolts Thursday Night Football matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, featuring an unreleased track from Compton rapper Roddy Ricch
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Let's Play: Michael Davis vs. Alohi Gilman in Mario Kart

Defensive backs Michael Davis and Alohi Gilman face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Mario Kart on this episode of Let's Play. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Breiden Fehoko vs. Ryan Hunter in Halo Infinite

Breiden Fehoko and Ryan Hunter face off in the brand new Halo Infinite by 343 Industries in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Bengals Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 13.
video

All In: Episode 8 | The Warrior Spirit

Go all-access on Austin Ekeler's unique path from undrafted rookie to starting running back on this episode of All In powered by Bud Light. Get exclusive breakdowns of Ekeler's career-highs in the Chargers victory over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and look ahead to the Chargers key matchups heading into the December playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
Latest News
Advertising