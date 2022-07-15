ESPN's Barnwell Lays Out Justin Herbert's Potential Case for 2022 MVP

And he said Herbert could be in line for similar, if not higher, production in his third season in the league.

Barnwell noted:

The quarterback most often compared to Favre is Josh Allen, and the only reason I don't have him here is that he's already a star. We know Herbert's capable of the spectacular -- just watch his string of fourth-down conversions against the Raiders in Week 18 -- but he hasn't yet produced a full season like Favre in 1995 or Allen in 2020. Allen posted a 120 ANY/A+ that season (100 is league-average), while Favre got up to 130 during his first MVP season. Herbert has been solidly above-average over his first two seasons, with a 108 ANY/A+ mark as a rookie and 109 last season.

With the Chargers retaining wideout Mike Williams and using a first-round pick on lineman Zion Johnson, there aren't many weak spots on the Los Angeles offense. The organization seems committed to letting Herbert throw at one of the league's highest rates in neutral situations. Everything you would want to have in place for an MVP campaign is here. In the crucible of the 2022 AFC West, it's not difficult to imagine Herbert thriving.

Herbert has thrived plenty in his first two seasons in the league, as he ranks first in passing yards (9,350) and touchdown passes (69) among quarterbacks who have attempted at least 600 passes over their first two seasons.