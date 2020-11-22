Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Live Updates: Jets at Chargers

Nov 22, 2020 at 01:38 PM
1LAC8942
Mike Nowak

First quarter

The Chargers won the toss and elected to receive. After completions of 17 yards to wide receiver Keenan Allen and 18 yards to tight end Hunter Henry from Justin Herbert, the drive stalled.

For the second straight game, Los Angeles had a punt blocked on its opening possession. Jets defensive tackle Henry Anderson got his hands on the ball and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams recovered it at the Chargers' 29-yard line. Four plays later, La'Mical Perine's five-yard touchdown gave the Jets a 6-0 lead after a missed extra point.

The Chargers responded with an 11-play, 66-yard drive, but Allen fumbled and the Jets' one-yard line after a 14-yard reception. One play later, the New York gave it right back when Joe Flacco was intercepted by cornerback Tevaughn Campbell for a six-yard pick-six. Michael Badgley's extra point gave the Chargers a 7-6 lead after one.

Second quarter

The Bolts opened the second quarter facing a 2nd-and-1 from the Jets' 36 and two plays later, Herbert found Mike Williams who took it to the house for a 39-yard touchdown.

On the ensuing Jets drive, Joey Bosa strip-sacked Flacco and Michael Davis recovered the ball giving possession back to the Chargers offense, but the play was reviewed and overturned to an incomplete pass.

Following the New York punt, Herbert found Tyron Johnson for a 54-yard gain to get deep into Jets territory. Six plays later, Herbert connected with Henry in the end zone for the score and 21-6 lead.

Before the second quarter ended, the Chargers increased their lead by three with a 44-yard field goal to make it 24-6.

Allen finished the first half with 10 receptions for 108 yards. It's the fourth time in his career he's topped 100 yards in the first half.

The Jets will get the ball to start the second half.

Third quarter

The Jets opened the second half with a seven-play, 74-yard drive that ended with a 49-yard touchdown reception from Flacco to wide receiver Breshad Perriman. The extra point cut the Chargers' lead to 24-13.

Herbert and Co. stayed hot, though. The offense put together a 12-play, 75-yard drive capped off by a 13-yard Allen touchdown to increase Los Angeles' lead to 31-13.

Herbert's third touchdown of the day made him the only rookie quarterback in NFL history to have five games with three-plus touchdowns. He also become the fifth quarterback in league history five 300-yard passing games.

The Jets ended the quarter with a one-yard rushing touchdown by Frank Gore to make the score 31-19 Chargers after three.

