5 Takeaways: Telesco, Staley on Bolts Day 3 Selections 

4. Down with Duggan

The Chargers drafted a quarterback with their final pick and added TCU's Max Duggan into the mix.

Duggan helped lead TCU to the National Championship Game in 2022 — along with Chargers 2023 draft picks Quentin Johnston and Davis — and was a Second-Team All-American.

"Max is a winner. He had a fantastic season for TCU leading that football team to the best season in school history," Staley said. "Ton of production, just love his intangibles. We think he's got the right makeup, a lot of characteristics to work with and create some depth in the quarterback room.

"It's a position that I think you need to continue to invest in, especially when you have a franchise quarterback like ours, just continue to try and increase depth in the position room," Staley added.

Telesco rattled off plenty that he liked about Duggan, who could be a long-term backup to Justin Herbert.

"Down there at that point in the draft, the seventh round, we thought he had some traits to work with," Telesco said. "Dual-threat quarterback, tough, strong, physical, fast."

He later added: "He has some skills to work with, so give him a chance to come in and compete. To see him play through the course of his career, he has that toughness that is hard to find."

Duggan threw for 3,689 yards with 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2022, while also rushing for 432 yards and nine scores.

5. Pipeline with TCU

There are likely more Chargers fans in Texas after the draft.

The Bolts selected three total players from TCU in Johnston, Davis and Duggan, marking the first time the Chargers took three teammates in a single draft since the team drafted three players from Arkansas in 1983.

Staley and Telesco said TCU's historic season played a role in that.

"They have a really outstanding team. It's the same as the University of Georgia or the University of Alabama, one of the top college programs," Staley said. "You saw how many players were drafted from their football team and it's no surprise why. [TCU Head Coach] Sonny [Dykes] did a great job with that team.

"Obviously, [former TCU Head Coach] Gary Patterson recruited a lot of those players," Staley added. "A lot of pro players on that team, that's why they made it so far. Really excited about all three of these guys."