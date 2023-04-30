Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

5 Takeaways: Telesco, Staley on Bolts Day 3 Selections 

Published: Apr 29, 2023 at 06:14 PM Updated: Apr 28, 2023 at 10:35 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

5T

The Chargers made seven total picks in the 2023 NFL Draft to infuse their roster with youth and talent.

All of the Bolts moves can be found at the Chargers 2023 Draft Tracker.

Here are five takeaways from Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco and Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley after Day 3 of the draft:

1. Focus on special teams

The Chargers entered the day needing a returner, and they wasted little time finding their guy.

Derius Davis tallied six total returns for touchdowns at TCU, five of which came on punts.

Staley noted that the Chargers are going forward with Davis as their returner.

"Definitely comfortable with him," Staley said. "We drafted him in the fourth round because we really feel like he was one of the top returners in the country and then looking at the landscape of pro and college football, we really felt like this guy is special with the ball in his hands."

Telesco said the Bolts liked his skillset and want him to keep learning under Chargers Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken.

"It's a dual returner position — punts and kicks — and we think he has some dynamic ability to do that," Telesco said,

He later added: "He's got good vision, good instincts, burst, acceleration and then home-run speed."

Davis was clocked at 4.36 seconds in the 40-yard dash in pre-draft workouts, which was among the fastest of all players who were drafted.

2. Flexibility up front

A year ago, the Chargers took Jamaree Salyer on Day 3 of the draft.

He was a tackle in college but was projected as a guard, even if he did play left tackle for most of his rookie year. Salyer now enters the 2023 season as a starter at right guard.

The Chargers see similar characteristics in Clemson's Jordan McFadden, who played tackle in college but will likely shift inside in the NFL.

"Really solid, consistent player in college. Played left and right tackle, which is nice, but we also think he can play guard so there's some versatility there," Telesco said. "Strong, powerful, long arms. Had a really nice college career.

"What's big with him, and similar to Jamaree, is being able to play different positions as a depth offensive lineman," Telesco added.

Staley noted that McFadden could also potentially play center, too.

"ACC Offensive Lineman of the Year. A three-year starter at Clemson. He played on both sides of the line, left and right tackle," Staley said. "He also played guard, has center flexibility. [Clemson Head Coach] Dabo Swinney could not speak more highly of this player, both just the production of the player and the intangibles of the player."

3. Praise for Matlock

The Chargers added extra depth up front in the sixth round with Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock.

Staley said Matlock, a team captain and leader in college, fits the mold of what the Bolts are looking for.

"He's a war daddy. That term applies to him, how he plays and the type of leadership that he had at Boise State, that type of mantle that he earned as a captain there," Staley said. "I think you'll see that in our draft, we joined up with a lot of players with production, but also the leadership intangibles that we really value. We were able to spend a lot of time with him."

The 22-year-old Matlock is listed at 6-foot-4 and 296 pounds. He recorded 19.5 career tackles for loss and 11.5 career sacks at Boise State while adding two passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Matlock was also a two-time Second-Team All-Mountain West honoree at Boise State.

"Big frame, really nice size and athletic. He's got a projectable NFL body essentially," Telesco said. "Pretty productive at Boise State. Good depth defensive lineman and a chance to come in and compete on a role."

Related Links

4. Down with Duggan

The Chargers drafted a quarterback with their final pick and added TCU's Max Duggan into the mix.

Duggan helped lead TCU to the National Championship Game in 2022 — along with Chargers 2023 draft picks Quentin Johnston and Davis — and was a Second-Team All-American.

"Max is a winner. He had a fantastic season for TCU leading that football team to the best season in school history," Staley said. "Ton of production, just love his intangibles. We think he's got the right makeup, a lot of characteristics to work with and create some depth in the quarterback room.

"It's a position that I think you need to continue to invest in, especially when you have a franchise quarterback like ours, just continue to try and increase depth in the position room," Staley added.

Telesco rattled off plenty that he liked about Duggan, who could be a long-term backup to Justin Herbert.

"Down there at that point in the draft, the seventh round, we thought he had some traits to work with," Telesco said. "Dual-threat quarterback, tough, strong, physical, fast."

He later added: "He has some skills to work with, so give him a chance to come in and compete. To see him play through the course of his career, he has that toughness that is hard to find."

Duggan threw for 3,689 yards with 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2022, while also rushing for 432 yards and nine scores.

5. Pipeline with TCU

There are likely more Chargers fans in Texas after the draft.

The Bolts selected three total players from TCU in Johnston, Davis and Duggan, marking the first time the Chargers took three teammates in a single draft since the team drafted three players from Arkansas in 1983.

Staley and Telesco said TCU's historic season played a role in that.

"They have a really outstanding team. It's the same as the University of Georgia or the University of Alabama, one of the top college programs," Staley said. "You saw how many players were drafted from their football team and it's no surprise why. [TCU Head Coach] Sonny [Dykes] did a great job with that team.

"Obviously, [former TCU Head Coach] Gary Patterson recruited a lot of those players," Staley added. "A lot of pro players on that team, that's why they made it so far. Really excited about all three of these guys."

Telesco added: "It was a really good football team this year and you saw how far they went. They had a lot of NFL players this year."

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

5 Takeaways: Telesco, Staley Recap Chargers Day 2 Picks

"Obviously, there will be a short-term outlook on how they may fit a role early, but where do we project them three or four years down the road? That's a big part of it."

news

5 Takeaways: Quentin Johnston Fired Up to be With Chargers

"It's been a mix of emotions. I didn't know whether to smile, do a back flip or cry ... a special experience for me and also my family."

news

5 Takeaways: Quentin Johnston Has All the Traits to Succeed

"It comes down to a mindset. It's a want to get extra yards, a want to keep fighting for yards, a first down, things like that."

news

5 Chargers Final Thoughts Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

With the 2023 NFL Draft just one day away, here are key Bolts storylines to follow this week

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers GM Tom Telesco's Pre-Draft Press Conference

"We'll see how it plays out, but I feel like our roster is at a point where we're not forced to go one direction or another."

news

5 Takeaways: Daniel Jeremiah on Bolts 1st-Round Options

The NFL Network analyst talked about some of the storylines ahead of next week's draft and looked at a possible Chargers trade down scenario

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers, Staley Focused on 'Brand New' Start in 2023

Here are the key topics Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley discussed Monday as the Bolts began their voluntary offseason program

news

5 Takeaways: Telesco on Free Agency, New-Look Offensive Line & the AFC West

Here are the key topics Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco discussed Monday evening at the 2023 Annual League Meeting in Phoenix

news

5 Takeaways: Staley on Ekeler's Contract, Kendricks' Role & Pick No. 21

Here are the key topics Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley discussed Monday morning at the 2023 Annual League Meeting in Phoenix

news

What We Learned at the 2023 Combine

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books. Here's what we now know after the week that was in Indianapolis.

news

5 Takeaways From Derrick Ansley's Media Availability

The Chargers new defensive coordinator met with local reporters earlier this week to express his excitement for his new role and his vision for 2023

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:

news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.

news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

Latest News
Advertising